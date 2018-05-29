TALK OF THE DAY: Fashion designer who received and returned Sh15m NYS cash

SUMMARY Monica Kanari, who owns Occasions and Days Ltd, received Sh15,306,689 in what has now been flagged down as one of the questionable payments made by NYS

Coming in the whirlwind of the first NYS scam, Kanari (pictured right) returned the money but earned herself a place in the dubious list of dozens who received similar payments

A strange act of kindness has roped a fashion designer into the ongoing National Youth Service (NYS) scam, with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) going at her hammer and tongs.

Monica Kanari, who owns Occasions and Days Ltd, received Sh15,306,689 on the morning of December 20, 2016 in what has now been flagged down as one of the questionable payments made by NYS. ​

Coming in the whirlwind of the first NYS scam, Kanari (pictured right) returned the money but earned herself a place in the dubious list of dozens who received similar payments in a well-orchestrated scheme which has now cost the taxpayers Sh10 billion, money lost courtesy of the NYS.

One of those who received payments in almost similar circumstances is Ann Ngirita, 30, from Naivasha who it has been reported got Sh59 million for supplying air.

Cash reversal

According to a transmission document from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) seen by Saturday Standard and interbank settlement ordered by the Ministry of Public Service and Youth through reference number FT1635557CKV, the money was deposited into an NIC Bank account operated by Occasions and Days Ltd.

On noticing the anomaly, Ms Kanari wrote to the ousted Youth Ministry PS Lilian Omollo on December 23, 2016 informing her of the deposit and asking for a reversal of funds. It is not clear whether the PS responded.

The PS has declined to comment on this but in the email, Ms Kanari wrote: “I refer to the attached payment confirmation Ref FT1635557CKV and hereby confirm it has been sent to us erroneously.”

“Kindly note that I have given my bank instructions for the monies to be returned to account 1000303301. I will forward the confirmation slip once I receive it,” she told the PS.

Here’s what some Kenyans had to say about it;

I have known Monica Kanari for years as a talented designer of many of my outfits. She is not capable of getting into these kinds of scandals. Glad to see she returned the money. Wanja wa Njuguna

You did the right thing to return the money. When there is a law that is inconsistent with the Bible, which is our Constitution, then the Bible prevails automatically. Augustine Mwazighe

May God bless you, Madam Kanari. Our God will protect you from your enemies. Mkenya Myonge

I congratulate you, Ms Kanari. You believe in being able to account for every cent in your bank account. You are a rare Kenyan. Ondiek Jarawalo

First question: How did NYS get her bank account? Second question: Where did KRA get the information of Kanari receiving payments close to Sh56 million from NYS, calculated and demanded tax of Sh10 million? Philip Ndeta

If money hits your account and you ask your bank to reverse it, you have done all that is required of you. The assumption is that the money got to her account by error. Ben Bamra

I have never worked in a bank but I believe there should be a 'know your customer' policy. If I have been receiving money or depositing something like Sh50, 000, then suddenly a deposit of Sh20 million drops into my account, my bank should exercise due diligence and sound the alarm, even talk to me at least. Musa wa Musa



