Meet Phillip Mwene, the Kenyan footballer who just joined a top Bundesliga side [PHOTOS]

SUMMARY Phillip Mwene has signed for Bundesliga side Mainz He has signed a three-year deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2021

Another Kenyan footballer, Phillip Mwene, has joined Bundesliga side Mainz from German second division outfit Kaiserslautern on a free transfer.

Mwene is said to have signed a three-year deal with the German side – one that will keep him there till the summer of 2021. ​

According to Mainz Sporting Director Rouven Schroeder, the club is pleased to sign 24-year-old Mwene.





“Philipp is a very strong and versatile attacking full-back, who has developed constantly to become a go-to player in the second division. We see his potential to make the next step with us and are pleased that he has opted for Mainz,” said Schroeder to Xinhua Sports.





He made 65 appearances for Kaiserslautern, scoring 4 goals and assisting nine times.





“I am really looking forward to my new club, my team and task. I see my transfer to Mainz as a great chance to prove myself on the next level,” said Mwene.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​