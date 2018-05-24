+ Post your Story

This is how your earphones are damaging your hearing
By Fay Ngina | Updated May 24, 2018 at 09:37 EAT
  • Using earphones to listen to music has become so popular among people of all ages
  • Most teenagers and youths, however, do this because they consider it fashionable

In Kenya, millions of people listen to music through their earphones or headphones for longer hours while walking, working, and eating or doing chores. Most teenagers and youths do this because they consider it fashionable. However cool it may seem to have your earphones on, there are some risks that your ears might get damaged.

I was doing a research on how earphones may damage your hearing and this is what I found.

First, I came across a new term, decibels, defined by Google as ‘a unit used to measure the intensity of a sound or the power level of an electrical signal by comparing it with a given level on a logarithmic scale.’

A research done showed any sound above 85 decibels is capable of damaging your hearing. This means that if you listen to loud music above 85 decibels for longer hours, your chances for damaging your hearing are higher compared to listening in low volume.

According to Dr. Vikas, "Low pitched, soothing sounds like that of drums, acoustic guitars, tabla and other instruments are not harmful. But high pitched instruments of heavy metal can damage hearing within a short period of time."

Noises above 110 decibels can strip away myelin sheath from the nerve cells, which hinders the delivery of electrical signals from the ears to the brain. Damaging your hearing can be permanent if it is done this way.

Damaging your hearing can be a gradual process. After some time you will experience hearing loss which will eventually lead to permanent damage of your hearing.

In my opinion, if you are a fan of listening to music via earphones, you’d better do it in very low volume and for a short time.

