HEARTBREAK: Another Manchester United star set to miss the World Cup

SUMMARY Another Manchester United star is set to miss World Cup He picked up a nasty knee injury in training

After Anthony Martial and Ander Herrera narrowly missed out on the World Cup call-ups, another Manchester United star is also set to miss the tournament after picking up a knee injury in training.

Shot-stopper Sergio Romero was ruled out on Tuesday, May 22 after picking up a nasty injury that will see him spend some time on the sidelines. ​

According to a tweet by the Argentine Football Association, Romero will be left out of the squad after picking up a ‘joint blockage in his right knee’.

Romero has 94 caps for Argentina and was a present figure during the teams tedious qualifying campaign, where a Lionel Messi hat-trick on the last day of qualifying kept them in the qualifying bracket.





He has made only 10 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side this season, most on cup competitions.





Argentina is in Group D alongside Iceland, Nigeria and Croatia.



