+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
HEARTBREAK: Another Manchester United star set to miss the World Cup
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 23, 2018 at 08:34 EAT
heartbreak-another-manchester-united-star-set-to-miss-the-world-cup
Sergio Romero and De Gea in training [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Another Manchester United star is set to miss World Cup 

He picked up a nasty knee injury in training 

After Anthony Martial and Ander Herrera narrowly missed out on the World Cup call-ups, another Manchester United star is also set to miss the tournament after picking up a knee injury in training.

Shot-stopper Sergio Romero was ruled out on Tuesday, May 22 after picking up a nasty injury that will see him spend some time on the sidelines.

According to a tweet by the Argentine Football Association, Romero will be left out of the squad after picking up a ‘joint blockage in his right knee’.

See Also: Shock as top name is left out of Argentina’s World Cup squad

Romero has 94 caps for Argentina and was a present figure during the teams tedious qualifying campaign, where a Lionel Messi hat-trick on the last day of qualifying kept them in the qualifying bracket.


He has made only 10 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side this season, most on cup competitions.


Argentina is in Group D alongside Iceland, Nigeria and Croatia. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



sergio romero
argentina
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
five-things-you-should-look-forward-to-when-married-to-a-kalenjin-man

Editors Choice

Five things you should look forward to when married to a Kalenjin man

By Brian Rop | Wed 23 May 2018 11:39am

prepare-for-blackout-today-if-you-live-in-the-following-areas-kenya-power-announces

News

Prepare for blackout today if you live in the following areas – Kenya Power announces

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 23 May 2018 09:16am

heartbreak-another-manchester-united-star-set-to-miss-the-world-cup

Sports

HEARTBREAK: Another Manchester United star set to miss the World Cup

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 23 May 2018 08:34am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng