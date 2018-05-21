CCTV Footage: Olive restaurant claims breastfeeding woman lied about the incident

SUMMARY Olive Resturant says a CCTV footage showed the lady in the breastfeeding saga lied

Olive restaurant has come out and claimed that the lady Identified as Betty Kim lied on social media about what took place on that day.



The restaurant says there’s a CCTV footage that shows contrary to what Betty had alleged. ​

In a statement released by the restaurant, Betty entered the hotel at around 12:38 pm and her food was delivered after four minutes. This is after claims that Betty’s food was delivered after 30 minutes.

The management adds that Betty did not suckle her baby at the time she placed her order but after about 25 minutes of being served.

“About 25 minutes after being served and beginning eating, she begins suckling her baby. About 5 minutes into activity, a waiter gestures to her where they engage for about 3o seconds after which there is a moment of eminent laughter and a long smile from her then she proceeds with her meal and does not leave the hotel as alleged,” read part of the statement.

The statement continues to read that Betty finished her meal way after 1.30 pm after which she asked for a glass of hot water, pays her bill and leaves.

Betty caught the attention of netizens after posting her experience on a Facebook page, Buyer Beware, which prompted to even hold a demonstration against the restaurant.

“I'm very disappointed by Olive restaurant Embassava stage after humiliating me when breastfeeding my baby. Those Waiter's should be aware not all babies are covered while being fed,” Betty posted.

The restaurant, in a statement, had earlier asked Betty to come forward and apologized for what had transpired.

"Dear Betty, we take note of the incident brought to our attention through social media. While it occurred days ago, we only got to see it yesterday (10 May). We have seen several messages and a planned demo. We sincerely apologize and we assure you that the olive management is taking necessary measures to address the matter. Please get in touch with us if possible to assist us with the investigations. In order to improve our services to any mother. Love, Olive," read the statement by Olive restaurant.

A group of protesters in Nairobi CBD on 15 May marched to Olive Restaurant after Betty’s allegations.

The protesters were seen holding out a banner written #BreastfeedingIsaRight singing,”Haki Yetu. Kunyoyesha.”



