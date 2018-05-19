+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
MIND GAMES: Eden Hazard reveals secret about ‘Mourinho’s style’ ahead of FA Cup final
By Robert Abong'o | Updated May 19, 2018 at 10:10 EAT
mind-games-eden-hazard-reveals-secret-about-mourinho-s-style-ahead-of-fa-cup-final
Mourinho speaks to Hazard [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Chelsea and Manchester United meet in the final of the FA Cup today

Both managers will be hoping to end the season with silverware 

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has revealed a secret about Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s style of play.

Speaking to former Chelsea player now turned legend Frank Lampard on BT Sport, Hazard, who seemed ready for the FA Cup final, explained how Mourinho’s teams operate.

“It’s not easy to score against them. They don’t concede a lot. It like Mourinho’s style,” said Hazard.

See Also: ‘I don’t want to lie to you’ – Mourinho worries Man United fans with doubts about top player’s availability for FA Cup final


He went on to acknowledge the talent at Mourinho’s disposal, identifying Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford as players who can win any match for the Red Devils.

See Also: PHOTOS: See which Man United player failed to get on the bus for FA Cup final against Chelsea

“They have quality players, If Romelu can play or he’s still injured. They have Sanchez, Rashford, Lingard. They have a lot of players,” he continued.

Hazard was man marked for a full 90 minutes by Ander Herrera during Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford last season and said he relishes the duel again should the Spaniard start in the final.


See Also: Jose Mourinho gives worrying update on Romelu Lukaku’s injury ahead of Watford clash

“I like that. To be fair I like that, the challenge. I know it’s difficult to play against Man United. We can lose we can win,” Hazard replied after being questioned on Herrera.

Man United manager Jose Mourinho and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will go head to head in the final game of the English season, with both managers hoping to lift the cup for the sake of their clubs’ history and status.


The Red Devils ended the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Watford at home courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s clean finish.

Chelsea, on the other hand, failed to end the league season on a high, stomaching a 3-0 defeat away to Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle.

Conte’s job seems more at risk than Mourinho’s since the latter had already signed a contract extension keeping him at Old Trafford until 2020.

Both managers will be hoping to at least end the season with some silverware after a rather disastrous campaign, considering the amount of money spent in the transfer windows.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



eden hazard
manchester united
chelsea
fa cup final
fa cup
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
pogba-and-rashford-leaving-jose-mourinho-sets-social-media-abuzz-with-latest-comments

Sports

Pogba and Rashford leaving? – Jose Mourinho sets social media abuzz with latest comments

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 10 May 2018 10:33am

mourinho-delivers-bad-news-about-injured-romelu-lukaku

Sports

Mourinho delivers bad news about injured Romelu Lukaku

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 10 May 2018 08:27am

pure-love-of-football-sir-alex-ferguson-s-first-words-after-emergency-brain-surgery

Sports

PURE LOVE OF FOOTBALL: Sir Alex Ferguson’s first words after emergency brain surgery

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 09 May 2018 09:38am

More From This Author
why-it-is-better-to-marry-a-girl-from-ushago-than-a-city-slay-queen

Lifestyle

Why it is better to marry a girl from 'Ushago' than a city slay queen

By Brian Onyiego | Sat 19 May 2018 11:37am

i-don-t-want-to-lie-to-you-mourinho-worries-man-united-fans-with-doubts-about-top-player-s-availability-for-fa-cup-final

Sports

‘I don’t want to lie to you’ – Mourinho worries Man United fans with doubts about top player’s availability for FA Cup final

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 19 May 2018 11:09am

mind-games-eden-hazard-reveals-secret-about-mourinho-s-style-ahead-of-fa-cup-final

Sports

MIND GAMES: Eden Hazard reveals secret about ‘Mourinho’s style’ ahead of FA Cup final

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 19 May 2018 10:10am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng