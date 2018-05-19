MIND GAMES: Eden Hazard reveals secret about ‘Mourinho’s style’ ahead of FA Cup final

SUMMARY Chelsea and Manchester United meet in the final of the FA Cup today Both managers will be hoping to end the season with silverware

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has revealed a secret about Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s style of play.

Speaking to former Chelsea player now turned legend Frank Lampard on BT Sport, Hazard, who seemed ready for the FA Cup final, explained how Mourinho’s teams operate. ​

“It’s not easy to score against them. They don’t concede a lot. It like Mourinho’s style,” said Hazard.





He went on to acknowledge the talent at Mourinho’s disposal, identifying Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford as players who can win any match for the Red Devils.

“They have quality players, If Romelu can play or he’s still injured. They have Sanchez, Rashford, Lingard. They have a lot of players,” he continued.

Hazard was man marked for a full 90 minutes by Ander Herrera during Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford last season and said he relishes the duel again should the Spaniard start in the final.





“I like that. To be fair I like that, the challenge. I know it’s difficult to play against Man United. We can lose we can win,” Hazard replied after being questioned on Herrera.

Man United manager Jose Mourinho and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will go head to head in the final game of the English season, with both managers hoping to lift the cup for the sake of their clubs’ history and status.





The Red Devils ended the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Watford at home courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s clean finish.

Chelsea, on the other hand, failed to end the league season on a high, stomaching a 3-0 defeat away to Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle.

Conte’s job seems more at risk than Mourinho’s since the latter had already signed a contract extension keeping him at Old Trafford until 2020.

Both managers will be hoping to at least end the season with some silverware after a rather disastrous campaign, considering the amount of money spent in the transfer windows.



