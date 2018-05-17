Panic as university vice chancellors’ terms expire

SUMMARY Hashtag has established that Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is set to act on the reports presented to her by various university councils to either replace or renew contracts of vice chancellors. Sources familiar with the developments revealed that contracts of about 13 Vice Chancellors (VCs) will expire this year, beginning this month.

Technical University of Kenya VC, Prof Francis Aduol and Prof Francis Lelo of Laikipia have their term expiring this month.



And next month, Prof John Akama (Kisii), Prof Teresa Akengo (University of Edoret), Prof Erastus Njoka (Chuka) and prof Japhet Mogambo (Meru) will have their terms come to an end. ​

Prof Stephen Agong of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University will also have his term expiring by June 30 alongside Karatina’s Prof Mucai Muchiri, Prof Mohamed Rajab of Pwani University and Kabianga’s Prof Wilson Kipng’eno.

Prof Fred Otieno of Masinde Muliro University and JKUAT’s Prof Mabel Imbuga will have their terms ending in July. The term of Prof Mary Walingo of Maasai Mara university will expire on September 24

Vice chancellors are Chief Executives Officers of the universities and run the day-to-day operations. It also emerged that the contract of 14 chancellors of public universities have expired and call for applications made.

Chancellors whose terms came to an end in January are Prof Shellemiah Keya (Dedan Kimathi), Prof Kabiru Kinyanjui (Chuka), Manu Chandaria (Technical University of Kenya), Prof Douglas Odhiambo (Technical University of Mombasa) and John Simba (Pwani).

And in February, the term of nine other chancellors expired. These include Kisii University’s Prof Geoffrey Muiruki, Prof Raphael Munavu (Laikipia), Prof Judith Bahemuka (University of Eldoret) and Prof Gichonge Ngunjiri (Maasai Mara).

Others whose terms expired are James Mwangi (Meru), Catherine Kimura (Multimedia), Dr Titus Naikuni (South Eastern), Prof Richard Musangi (Kabiangi) and Prof Japheth Kiptoon (Karatina).

Amina yesterday asked interested persons to submit applications for the membership of university councils. “Vacancies have occurred / are soon to occur in governing councils of various public universities and constituent colleges across the country in respect to the position of chair and member(s) of council,” Amina said.

In a paid up advertisement, Amina said chairpersons should hold a minimum of an earned PhD degree from a recognised university. And members of governing councils must hold a minimum of a Masters degree.

Chancellors award degrees and diplomas to graduands in public universities and this means that without them graduation ceremonies may not take place.

The applications seek to fill positions of chancellors whose terms are expected to expire by end of this year.

By July, the terms of Kenyatta University’s Benson Wairegi and Prof Shem Oyoo Wandiga of Egerton University will end.

The term of Moi University chancellor, Prof Miriam Were will expire in September while Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology’s Prof Geoffrey Ole Maloiy’s term ends in November.

The term of Vijoo Rattansi, chancellor University of Nairobi, expires on December 5, 2018.



