This is what Miguna will do before taking the Nairobi Deputy Governor job – Boni Khalwale

SUMMARY Will Miguna Miguna take the job offered to him by Governor Mike Sonko? Boni Khalwale has commented on this. Here's what he has to say

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has also weighed in on Miguna Miguna’s nomination as Nairobi County Deputy Governor.



The self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general cancelled his planned return to Kenya on May 16, blaming the Immigration Department for not issuing him with a valid Kenyan passport. ​

“In view of the refusal by the Department of Immigration to issue me with a valid Kenyan passport and facilitate my unconditional re-entry into Kenya as ordered by the High Court and formally requested by the Kenya National Commission for Human Rights on my behalf, and on advice from legal counsel, I have instructed my advocates to immediately bring to the attention of the court the continued willful contempt of its orders. I was determined to arrive home on schedule, however, just before my departure, I reluctantly canceled my flight to Nairobi and postponed my next arrival date,” wrote Miguna on social media.





Khalwale, speaking at a local TV station this morning, claimed Miguna will say he is qualified but will put forward demands before he takes up the job.

“Knowing Miguna, he will say he is qualified, then he will put his demands on the table before taking up the Deputy Governor job,” Khalwale said.





He also said that Miguna’s nationality was not a question of debate but his travel documents. “Miguna’s nationality is not in question. What is in question is a travel document. A passport, or lack of it, does not override the fact that Miguna was born in Kenya,” he added.

Beatrice Elachi, the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker has confirmed she has received Governor Mike Sonko’s Deputy Governor nominee.





Speaking at a local radio station this morning, Elachi said that they will follow the law in vetting the next Nairobi Deputy Governor. She also said that the Deputy Governor needs to be a Kenyan citizen.

“I would tell Miguna to first clear his issues with the Kenyan gov’t. He is Canadian. That procedure can take us 3-4 months,” said Elachi.



