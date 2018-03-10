+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Mourinho aims to scare Liverpool by heaping praise on ‘Sergeant’ Lukaku
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Mar 10, 2018 at 11:45 EAT
mourinho-aims-to-scare-liverpool-by-heaping-praise-on-sergeant-lukaku
Jose Mourinho and Romelu Lukaku
SUMMARY

Jose Mourinho is not letting go of Romelu Lukaku anytime soon

The manager heaped praise on the Belgian ahead of the Liverpool clash

Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho on Friday heaped praise on Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku for his performances in the previous weeks.

Mourinho, who signed Lukaku from Everton for a fee of around 75 million euros continued to express the confidence he has in the striker, categorically calling him a ‘sergeant’ since he always gets the job done.

See Also: Manchester United star under fire, prosecutors push for 4-year jail sentence

Speaking during the manager’s press conference last night, Mourinho hailed Lukaku as an important player, saying that he trusts him and he loves his attitude.


See Also: Man United vs Chelsea: Early team news ahead of epic clash at Old Trafford

He also emphasized the importance of Lukaku’s role during the Crystal Palace match in which the striker had to fall back to central defense to help his team secure three points.

“I had a laugh with him. He’s an important guy for me, he’s one of the guys I trust, I love his attitude, I love the character. When I say to a striker go there and do the job for me, he’s the sergeant. He’s the guy that you can trust. His attitude is phenomenal. It’s not just about the goals he score but what he brings to the team,” said Mourinho.


See Also: ‘I’m the boss’ – Mourinho in heated training ground bust-up with Paul Pogba

Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford today, a Premier League mouthwatering clash that could determine who qualifies for the Champions League next season.

United are on form at the moment, coming from behind to win against Chelsea and Crystal Palace cementing their spot on the log (2nd).


Liverpool is also flying at the moment and are firing on all cylinders, proof being their qualification for the Champions League quarter-finals after eliminating Portuguese outfit Porto.

Marouane Fellaini is set to feature for Man United after the manager confirmed that he was the only player back from injury. 


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Mourinho
lukaku
jose Mourinho
romelu lukaku
manchetser united
liverpool
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
too-soon-romelu-lukaku-reveals-the-club-he-wants-to-join-immediately-he-leaves-man-united

Sports

TOO SOON? Romelu Lukaku reveals the club he wants to join immediately he leaves Man United

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 17 Feb 2018 01:18pm

bulls-t-mourinho-slams-journalist-speaking-on-pogba-problems-fires-warning-shots-to-huddersfield

Sports

BULLS**T: Mourinho slams journalist speaking on ‘Pogba problems’, fires warning shots to Huddersfield

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 17 Feb 2018 12:12pm

it-makes-no-sense-jose-mourinho-confirms-what-will-happen-to-de-gea-when-the-season-ends

Sports

‘It makes no sense!’ – Jose Mourinho confirms what will happen to De Gea when the season ends

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 15 Feb 2018 12:36pm

More From This Author
mourinho-aims-to-scare-liverpool-by-heaping-praise-on-sergeant-lukaku

Sports

Mourinho aims to scare Liverpool by heaping praise on ‘Sergeant’ Lukaku

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 10 Mar 2018 11:45am

anne-waiguru-s-message-to-uhuru-and-raila-after-harambee-house-meeting

Politics

Anne Waiguru’s message to Uhuru and Raila after Harambee House meeting

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 10 Mar 2018 11:02am

dp-ruto-responds-to-uhuru-raila-meeting-at-harambee-house

News

DP Ruto responds to Uhuru-Raila meeting at Harambee House

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Mar 2018 02:54pm

Popular Stories
eight-horrid-effects-of-sexual-addiction-on-women

Lifestyle

Eight horrid effects of sexual addiction on women

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 12:30pm

anne-waiguru-s-message-to-uhuru-and-raila-after-harambee-house-meeting

Politics

Anne Waiguru’s message to Uhuru and Raila after Harambee House meeting

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 10 Mar 2018 11:02am

dp-ruto-responds-to-uhuru-raila-meeting-at-harambee-house

News

DP Ruto responds to Uhuru-Raila meeting at Harambee House

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Mar 2018 02:54pm

words-your-spouse-wants-to-hear-you-say-in-the-bedroom-during-intimacy

Lifestyle

Words your spouse wants to hear you say in the bedroom during intimacy

By Dayan Masinde | Fri 09 Mar 2018 12:16pm

miguna-miguna-s-fiery-reaction-to-raila-and-uhuru-pact

News

Miguna Miguna's fiery reaction to Raila and Uhuru pact

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 12:05pm

six-little-things-that-turn-men-off-during-lungula

Lifestyle

Six little things that turn men off during lungula

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Mar 2018 12:26pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Noordin

Noordin