Mourinho aims to scare Liverpool by heaping praise on ‘Sergeant’ Lukaku

SUMMARY Jose Mourinho is not letting go of Romelu Lukaku anytime soon The manager heaped praise on the Belgian ahead of the Liverpool clash

Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho on Friday heaped praise on Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku for his performances in the previous weeks.



​

Mourinho, who signed Lukaku from Everton for a fee of around 75 million euros continued to express the confidence he has in the striker, categorically calling him a ‘sergeant’ since he always gets the job done.

Speaking during the manager’s press conference last night, Mourinho hailed Lukaku as an important player, saying that he trusts him and he loves his attitude.





He also emphasized the importance of Lukaku’s role during the Crystal Palace match in which the striker had to fall back to central defense to help his team secure three points.

“I had a laugh with him. He’s an important guy for me, he’s one of the guys I trust, I love his attitude, I love the character. When I say to a striker go there and do the job for me, he’s the sergeant. He’s the guy that you can trust. His attitude is phenomenal. It’s not just about the goals he score but what he brings to the team,” said Mourinho.





Manchester United welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford today, a Premier League mouthwatering clash that could determine who qualifies for the Champions League next season.

United are on form at the moment, coming from behind to win against Chelsea and Crystal Palace cementing their spot on the log (2nd).





Liverpool is also flying at the moment and are firing on all cylinders, proof being their qualification for the Champions League quarter-finals after eliminating Portuguese outfit Porto.

Marouane Fellaini is set to feature for Man United after the manager confirmed that he was the only player back from injury.





Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​