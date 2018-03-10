OPINION: Why Mutula Kilonzo will succeed Kalonzo

SUMMARY Senator Mutula Kilonzo is the man to watch in Eastern Kenya

The Senator got his seat after he got elected by a whooping 98% of his people

There is a new favorite in the lower eastern region, none other than Mutula junior.

The Makueni Senator is now the darling of everyone and is seen as the best successor to H.E Kalonzo Musyoka. ​

He is also very popular among the youth as he is very close to them and loves interacting with them hence becomes close to them.

In many of the places he goes he likes saying"just call me junior" as many citizens like calling members of parliament "mheshimiwa" but the senator prefers to be called just junior which many residents see it as humility

He is the only senator in Kenya elected by a whooping 98% of Makueni voters, in the last parliament he was also voted as the best senator who brought bills to the Senate on matters concerning land and also the common mwananchi.

Therefore he has earned support not only from the lower eastern region but also in many parts of Kenya and is seen as the most preferred successor of Kalonzo Musyoka

