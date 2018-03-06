politician-s-ex-wife-milking-him-to-the-last-drop

SUMMARY A politician's former wife is using up all his resources in her expensive lifestyle

The wife got a divorce and earned maintenance from him

A prominent politician’s ex-wife is living beyond the family means. Our source says that the woman has been living in posh five-star hotels.

Every effort by her husband to buy her a house has hit a dead end. ​

The hotel bills are running into millions, which would have easily acquired her a decent home.

See Also: List of Kenyan politicians who cried in public and why

The woman is said to have won a divorce case in court and the man was condemned to maintain her.

She has now turned into an expensive life knowing that the law backs her up.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​