Politician's ex-wife milking him to the last drop
By The Grapevine | Updated Mar 06, 2018 at 08:06 EAT
Politician's ex-wife using his money [File image]
SUMMARY
  • A politician's former wife is using up all his resources in her expensive lifestyle
  • The wife got a divorce and earned maintenance from him

A prominent politician’s ex-wife is living beyond the family means. Our source says that the woman has been living in posh five-star hotels.

Every effort by her husband to buy her a house has hit a dead end. 

The hotel bills are running into millions, which would have easily acquired her a decent home.

The woman is said to have won a divorce case in court and the man was condemned to maintain her.

She has now turned into an expensive life knowing that the law backs her up.

Politician
Ex-wife
Divorce
Maintenance
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
