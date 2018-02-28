kenyans-demand-justice-for-the-killing-of-meru-university-student

SUMMARY Meru University Student Association Secretary-General Evans Njoroge was shot dead by anti-riot police during the student protests over fee increment

The body of the student was found lying in a pool of blood in a Shamba at Karebe village

On Tuesday, February 27, the anti-riot police shot dead Meru University Student Association Secretary-General Evans Njoroge, during student protests over fee increment.



The body of the student was found lying in a pool of blood in a Shamba at Karebe village. The owner of the shamba explained to the Standard how the police came to her compound in search for the student. ​

“The student ran into my shamba and the administration police officers who were following them came to my homestead, however one remained in the vehicle. One officer asked me where the student had gone, l kept silent but when he insisted and asked for the third time l showed him the direction and that was when he ran towards the direction and shot him, he had a short gun and if l saw him l can identify him,” said the elderly lady.

See Also: Highway drama exposes bias in police responses

Read more at https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001271379/police-shoot-kill-meru-university-student-leader-as-protests-turn-ugly

Kenyans on social media condemned the Kenya police for the act and some of them asked the government to interfere for justice to prevail. Here’s what some of them had to say;

A nation that castigates, profiles and murders it's youth is a nation that is doomed. The murder of the Meru University's students leader is a violation of human rights. We as the youth of Kenya and students need to stand up and fight for our rights and protect our comrades. See Also: Guys in campus don’t date —we have sexual relationships February 28, 2018

All Universities in Kenya should stage nationwide protests till the VC and DVC of Meru University resign and the killer police officers charged. Time to end police brutality against students.

COMRADES POWER!!— paty (@paty_nchoe) February 28, 2018

I will, if permitted by the family of murdered Meru University Student Leader Evans Njoroge, take up the case against the policeman and State (murder and wrongful death respectively) pro bono. Police impunity must end.— Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) February 27, 2018

@JBoinnet is it worth shooting dead unarmed Meru university student?

What does it benefit the country to shoot dead a university student, a kid with just too much adrenaline..

How does it benefit the police force? When you retire & you reflect on these actions will you be Happy? See Also: Valentine’s Day guide for a campus student budget February 27, 2018

The killing of the Meru University student leader is disgusting, and most foul. Who did this? Why? Kenya should NOT and must NOT be allowed to be a country in which losing human lives, and destruction of property are common place.— Prof J. Ole Kiyiapi (@JamesOleKiyiapi) February 27, 2018

An empty mind, a village salad can't kill a Comrade and go in vain. The policeman who shot dead comrade Evans Njoroge of Meru University must be arrested by authority if not then Comrades will!— Babu Owino_© (@BabuOwino1) February 27, 2018

Young Kenyans, do you now see the monster of #ExtraJudicialKillingsKE you have helped grow with every killing by the police you cheer? The killing of Meru University students leader Evans Njoroge wouldn't have happened hadn't you emboldened killer Cops in the past.These must end!— TheNortherner (@alaminkimathi) February 27, 2018

I am saddened with the elimination of Meru University Sec Gen....As a former President of the student Union in Meru University I say this is a well planned elimination. I am hopeful that the govt will take action @C_NyaKundiH. @ #MeruUniversity— Ndiritu Stanley Ngumba (@stanleyNgumba1) February 27, 2018

Police literally EXECUTED Evans Njoroge, Meru University Student Assocn Sec-Gen! If this doesn't run chills down your spine if you're a student & a parent I don't know what will. But again, we witnessed police killing children last year and did nothing. Very painful, unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/5hFVDCC5DD— The Muthoka® (@MuthokaTito) February 27, 2018

Stop Killing Varsity Students when they hold demonstrations. Just listen to their grievances. Whatever that happened in meru university is devastating, the police killed an innocent soul ????

The same brutality happened yesterday at (KIST) Kiambu Institute of Science & Technology!— JN SHINE (@jn_shine) February 27, 2018

I'm just learning on the death of Meru University Students Union Sec Gen whom has been murdered by cops in cold blood. Students accusing VC of sending the cops to shoot him.



Does it really worth it causing a family such a pain? Should students arm themselves for protection? pic.twitter.com/YoOW5oTyev— Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) February 27, 2018

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​