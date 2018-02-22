miguna-miguna-releases-dates-for-nrm-global-recruitment-tour

SUMMARY Miguna Miguna has released the dates for his NRM global mobilisation and recruitment tour The Lawyer was deported earlier in the month after his arrest, following police's failure to produce him in court

National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared General Dr. Miguna Miguna has released the dates for his global mobilization and recruitment tour.

The former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant on February 14 promised supporters that he would embark on a global recruitment and mobilization tour to strategise with forces in different countries. ​

On his Twitter on February 14 he said, “To #NRMKe generals, soldiers, members, supporters and followers WORLDWIDE: Starting next week, February 19, 2018, I will embark on an #NRMKe GLOBAL MOBILIZATION & RECRUITMENT TOUR. I will meet and strategize with our FORCES in North America, Europe, Asia & Africa. VIVA!”

On February 21st, Miguna, through his Twitter again, announced the dates for his global tour, indicating which states he plans to visit in his NRM push.

On March 2, he will be in Washington DC and will proceed to New Your, New Jersey on March 3. The general will be in Houston on March 9th and finish this segment of the tour on March 10 in Dallas.





Miguna was arrested at his Runda home in Nairobi on February 2nd after he had raised an alarm on a raid on his home.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti confirmed that he was arrested in connection with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ which took place at Uhuru Park on January 30.

He was then deported on February 6 via a KLM flight headed to Amsterdam en route to Toronto.

Miguna can now get his Kenyan passport back only if he applies. According to Gordon Kihalangwa, the outgoing Immigration Director, Miguna relinquished his passport in 1988 after leaving the country. He also defended the government, claiming that they were right to deport Miguna.

Laywer Fred Ngatia of the Immigration Department said Miguna’s passport had been surrendered to court in compliance with a court order issued on February 15.

“In compliance with the orders, we attach hereto the perforated passport of the applicant,” said Ngatia.

Miguna, however, has responded to the announcement, saying the respondents had not complied with the court order.

“The despotic nominee Kihalangwa now claims that I "lost" my citizenship in 1986. From Feb. to August 1986, I was at the NYS, Gilgil. From September to December 1986, I was a student at the @uonbi, Kenya. We know what the despots are smoking,” said Miguna on Twitter.



