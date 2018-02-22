+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Miguna Miguna releases dates for NRM global recruitment tour
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 22, 2018 at 10:49 EAT
miguna-miguna-releases-dates-for-nrm-global-recruitment-tour
NRM General Miguna Miguna
SUMMARY

Miguna Miguna has released the dates for his NRM global mobilisation and recruitment tour

The Lawyer was deported earlier in the month after his arrest, following police's failure to produce him in court

National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared General Dr. Miguna Miguna has released the dates for his global mobilization and recruitment tour.

The former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant on February 14 promised supporters that he would embark on a global recruitment and mobilization tour to strategise with forces in different countries.

On his Twitter on February 14 he said, “To #NRMKe generals, soldiers, members, supporters and followers WORLDWIDE: Starting next week, February 19, 2018, I will embark on an #NRMKe GLOBAL MOBILIZATION & RECRUITMENT TOUR. I will meet and strategize with our FORCES in North America, Europe, Asia & Africa. VIVA!”

See Also: Miguna’s outbursts portray a man on a selfish mission

To #NRMKe generals, soldiers, members, supporters and followers WORLDWIDE: Starting next week, February 19, 2018, I will embark on an #NRMKe GLOBAL MOBILIZATION & RECRUITMENT TOUR. I will meet and strategize with our FORCES in North America, Europe, Asia & Africa. VIVA!— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 14, 2018

On February 21st, Miguna, through his Twitter again, announced the dates for his global tour, indicating which states he plans to visit in his NRM push.

The #NRMKe General's 1st ITINERARY. The GLOBAL TOUR.
March 2, 2018 - WASHINGTON, DC.
March 3, 2018 - NEW YORK/NEW JERSEY/PE.
March 9, 2018 - HOUSTON.
March 10, 2018 - DALLAS.
Contact your local #NRMKe organ for more information.#UhuruMustGo! The "MOTHER OF ALL LIBERATION WARS." pic.twitter.com/Wnw4FBNvt0

See Also: Government finally surrenders Miguna Miguna’s passport
— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 21, 2018

On March 2, he will be in Washington DC and will proceed to New Your, New Jersey on March 3. The general will be in Houston on March 9th and finish this segment of the tour on March 10 in Dallas.


Miguna was arrested at his Runda home in Nairobi on February 2nd after he had raised an alarm on a raid on his home.

See Also: Ignore me at your own peril- Miguna hits back at Raila

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti confirmed that he was arrested in connection with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ which took place at Uhuru Park on January 30.

He was then deported on February 6 via a KLM flight headed to Amsterdam en route to Toronto.

Miguna can now get his Kenyan passport back only if he applies. According to Gordon Kihalangwa, the outgoing Immigration Director, Miguna relinquished his passport in 1988 after leaving the country. He also defended the government, claiming that they were right to deport Miguna.

Laywer Fred Ngatia of the Immigration Department said Miguna’s passport had been surrendered to court in compliance with a court order issued on February 15.

“In compliance with the orders, we attach hereto the perforated passport of the applicant,” said Ngatia.

Miguna, however, has responded to the announcement, saying the respondents had not complied with the court order.

“The despotic nominee Kihalangwa now claims that I "lost" my citizenship in 1986. From Feb. to August 1986, I was at the NYS, Gilgil. From September to December 1986, I was a student at the @uonbi, Kenya. We know what the despots are smoking,” said Miguna on Twitter.

The despotic nominee Kihalangwa now claims that I "lost" my citizenship in 1986. From Feb. to August 1986, I was at the NYS, Gilgil. From September to December 1986, I was a student at the @uonbi, Kenya. We know what the despots are smoking. https://t.co/T5VLcMc19Z— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 22, 2018


Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Miguna Miguna
NRM
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
op-how-kenya-is-throwing-away-all-2010-benefits-rights-and-duties-by-deporting-miguna-miguna

Politics

OP: How Kenya is throwing away all 2010 benefits, rights and duties by deporting Miguna Miguna

By Donald B. Kipkorir | Tue 20 Feb 2018 12:19pm

miguna-explains-why-he-criticized-raila-in-his-book

Politics

Miguna explains why he criticized Raila in his book

By Fay Ngina | Tue 20 Feb 2018 09:23am

name-calling-taken-a-notch-higher-as-mutahi-ngunyi-and-miguna-miguna-engage-in-heated-exchange

News

Name calling taken a notch higher as Mutahi Ngunyi and Miguna Miguna engage in heated exchange

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 20 Feb 2018 09:22am

More From This Author
miguna-miguna-releases-dates-for-nrm-global-recruitment-tour

Politics

Miguna Miguna releases dates for NRM global recruitment tour

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 22 Feb 2018 10:49am

best-in-the-world-david-de-gea-could-have-stopped-the-titanic-from-sinking

Sports

BEST IN THE WORLD: David De Gea could have stopped the Titanic from sinking

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 22 Feb 2018 09:33am

mwalimu-rachel-campus-isn-t-built-for-serious-relationships

Campus Vibe

Mwalimu Rachel: Campus isn't built for serious relationships

By Achieng Harriet | Thu 22 Feb 2018 08:32am

Popular Stories
i-shoplifted-perfumes-in-a-particular-supermarket-dennis-itumbi-admits

Entertainment

I shoplifted perfumes in a particular supermarket- Dennis Itumbi admits

By Dennis Itumbi | Thu 22 Feb 2018 09:46am

leaked-photos-former-women-representative-in-bed-with-young-lover

Entertainment

LEAKED PHOTOS: Former Women Representative in bed with young lover

By Fay Ngina and Robert Abong'o | Wed 21 Feb 2018 03:46pm

six-reasons-why-kenyans-have-lost-confidence-in-kalonzo-musyoka

Politics

Six reasons why Kenyans have lost confidence in Kalonzo Musyoka

By Charles Bazenga | Thu 22 Feb 2018 08:44am

miguna-s-outbursts-portray-a-man-on-a-selfish-mission

News

Miguna’s outbursts portray a man on a selfish mission

By Bernard Amaya | Thu 22 Feb 2018 08:06am

seven-mysterious-things-women-do-after-sex-that-men-will-never-realise

Lifestyle

Seven mysterious things women do after sex that men will never realise

By Robert Abong'o and Wambui Mbuthia | Wed 21 Feb 2018 09:22am

miguna-miguna-releases-dates-for-nrm-global-recruitment-tour

Politics

Miguna Miguna releases dates for NRM global recruitment tour

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 22 Feb 2018 10:49am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki