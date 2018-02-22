six-reasons-why-kenyans-have-lost-confidence-in-kalonzo-musyoka

SUMMARY For over a decade Kalonzo Musyoka has made political moves that have made Kenyans label him as an opportunist

Kalonzo, for instance, skipped the Raila Odinga swearing-in ceremony

Character maketh a man especially when it's repeated. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka is no stranger to political drama/controversy. For over a decade the outgoing Kamba kingpin has made political moves that have made Kenyans label him as an opportunist, watermelon and not-principled. For these reasons, the son of Tseikuru may not see Ikulu!

1. 2007 ODM Split And subsequent Joining Of Government ​

During the 2005 Orange/Banana referendum Kalonzo Musyoka supported vigorously and successfully campaigned against the then proposed constitution alongside Raila Odinga, Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto et al. All of them were in the Orange side. Odinga, their leader made the No wing a political movement whose objective apart from opposing the proposed Constitutional draft was to unseat Mwai Kibaki, the then president who was in his first term. As the 2007 polls drew near, Uhuru Kenyatta and few others defected to Kibaki's side. Kalonzo did not leave the group. He stayed on until when he realized that Odinga won't let him be the Movement's presidential candidate. He ditched the movement for a much similar outfit that belonged to the current Maanzoni legislator, Hon Dan Maanzo. It caught the ODM side by surprise. To them, that was a move Musyoka had planned for right from the start. This move weakened the ODM's side as Mr. Musyoka moved out with a significant number of supporters.They labeled him political Judas!Kibaki was reelected in a hotly contested election that resulted in skirmishes in some parts of the country. In a surprise move, Mwai Kibaki made Kalonzo Musyoka his Vice President. Kalonzo readily accepted the offer!This was another conviction to the ODM side that Mr. Musyoka was not genuine from the start and had been used by Kibaki's side to divide the opposition thus their "loss."

2. 2012 G Seven Outfit

During the run-up to the 2013 elections, a political outfit was formed. Their main objective was to succeed Mr. Mwai Kibaki who was in his final term. The outfit had the likes of Eugene Wamalwa, William Ruto, Uhuru Kenyatta, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Najib Balala and Joseph Nyagah.All the aforementioned G7 members were presidential hopefuls. Due to conflict of interests, they couldn't agree and had to part ways! Kalonzo's exit was the most dramatic according to a piece published in one of the local papers. In the piece, the writer demonstrates how Ruto, Kenyatta, and businessman Wanjigi visited him at his Nairobi home...Kenyatta told him to his shock that they couldn't leave the presidential chance to him. In fact, they (UK) told him that the votes he could bring on board were tantamount to the Mutito Andei shrubs!- according to the article.In an unanticipated move, Kalonzo joined Raila Odinga and Moses Wetangula. They formed a pre-election coalition dubbed Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD).In CORD Mr. Musyoka negotiated a running mate position. UhuRuto beat them in the 2013 presidential elections.

3. Snubbing swearing-in ceremony

When Raila Odinga took oath as people's president at Uhuru Park, it was expected that Mr. Musyoka would take oath alongside Mr. Odinga as his deputy! This was the culmination of NASA's political defiance and "pursuit for electoral justice." To the disappointment of the NASA coalition supporters, Kalonzo was missing in a action during that long-awaited event. He thereafter held a presser and told the world that he had been put under house arrest thus couldn't make it to the park- his usual cartoon style.The coalition's supporters and some of its leaders described him as a coward and someone who's not fit to deputize Raila Odinga. Some of them called for the installation and swearing in of Mombasa governor, Hon Ali Hassan Joho and Mr. Odinga's deputy...a call that was played down by the coalition.It's important to also note that the other two NASA principals, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi skipped the event bringing to question the state of the coalition.

4. "Misplaced" Dialogue Calls

For quite some while Kalonzo has been pushing for dialogue with the government. He's argued that this is the only way out of the current political standoff in the country. This tune seems to differ with that of other top leaders in the coalition who demand that Mr. Odinga be declared the legitimate/duly elected president as per the August 8th, 2017 presidential election results!NASA and Jubilee Party's idea of dialogue are different; NASA seeks electoral Justice among other irreducible minimums whilst Jubilee party is only open to negotiations/dialogue on its development agenda (big four). The big four are; food security, manufacturing, affordable healthcare and affordable housing.

5. Denouncement by key soldiers

During last years electioneering period key WIPER leaders denounced Mr. Musyoka. Senator Muthama did not defend his seat in what he termed as a decision reached owing to dissatisfaction with Musyoka's party. He is believed to have been one of Mr. Musyoka's trusted allies.Hon David Musila's utterances during the election period were an indication that the party needs to rethink its political marriage and join the winning team- government side- Jubilee Party!Dr. Alfred Mutual had quit WIPER party long before due to what he termed as lack of development agenda. He formed Maendeleo Chap Chap outfit which is doing fairly well. Scenarios like these are key indicators that Mr. Musyoka is losing his grip of the Kamba region and that it's time he passed the mantle to more vibrant and politically creative leaders in the region- the likes of Dr. Alfred Mutua.

6. EALA Nominees

Notably, Kennedy Musyoka, Kalonzo's son was nominated to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) by the NASA coalition. Away from his competence, this nomination has some element of nepotism and self-interest which portrays the WIPER leader as a self-seeker. The citizenry wonders if his presidential ambitions are all about the greater good of the country or his political career advancement.

Conclusion

Whilst politics is a game of interests, the principle is key. Continuously the former vice president has hammered nails to his political coffin through lack of political standby design or default!



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​