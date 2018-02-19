+ Post your Story

Suicidal thoughts? Diamond's remarks shock followers after breakup with Zari
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 19, 2018 at 12:22 EAT
Bongo Flava artist Diamond Platinumz
SUMMARY
  • Diamond Platinumz has shocked followers and fans after remarks following his breakup suggested suicide
  • The popular Tanzanian celebrity said he fears he might not live to see March, two days after Zari Hassan left him

On Wednesday 14 February, Ugandan Zari Hassan took her fans by a storm after announcing that she was dumping her husband Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist and dancer Diamond Platinumz.

In a post on Instagram, the mother of five made it clear that she was leaving Diamond due to his constant cheating.

“Understand that this is very difficult for me to do. There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised. We are separating as partners but not as parents. This doesn’t reduce me as a self-made individual, and as a caring mother, and the boss lady you have all come to know. I will continue to build as a mogul, I will inspire the world of women to become boss ladies too. I will teach my four sons to always respect women, and teach my daughter what self-respect means. Unlike many, I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 12 years, and through all my challenges I came out a victor because I am a winner, and so are all of you Zari supporters. HAPPY VALENTINE’S” read the post by Zari.

Diamond, on the other hand, shocked his followers through his remarks on Friday, February 16, 2018, just two days after the publicized breakup.

He quoted songs he has recorded in the past including Mbosso's, the 'black rose'and the classic song dubbed 'Kuachwa' saying songs like those made survival hard for people like him. He added that he fears he might not live to see March 2018 following the heartbreak.


'Dah, Kuna nyimbo zingine ziliandikwaga jamani...Wadau Dua zenu Muhimu.... Maana naona kabisa mwezi wa Tatu Siuoni, “ he wrote.

His followers on Instagram sympathized with him and sent him responses;


