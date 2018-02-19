kenyans-hilarious-responses-after-dp-ruto-spots-a-grammatical-error-on-university-bus-and-posts-it-on-twitter

SUMMARY DP William Ruto posted a picture of a University bus that had grammatical error

The statement on the bus read ‘service with intergity’ instead of ‘service with integrity

Deputy President William Ruto Saturday 17 February posted a snapshot of a University bus that had an embarrassing grammatical error at the back of the bus.



The statement on the bus read ‘service with intergity’ instead of ‘service with integrity’. ​

“Was driving behind this bus belonging to Eldoret University in my hometown. Either the spelling of integrity has changed or my vocabulary is limited!” DP Ruto posted on his Twitter account.





Was driving behind this bus belonging to Eldoret university in my hometown. Either the spelling of integrity has changed or my vocabulary is limited! pic.twitter.com/b3KPxqQDVC— William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) February 17, 2018

The DP’s post evoked a lot of hilarious responses from Kenyans. This is what some of them had to say.

I wish His excellency was keen on his leadership issues...as much as he is on such petty things..— Fawley dee (@DeeFawley) February 18, 2018

The bus belongs to University of Eldoret matatu Sacco( Chepkoilel Matatu Sacco) not Eldoret University— Weswah (@modcatalyst) February 17, 2018

This is a non issue Your Excellency!

Can you comment on the fuel cost used to propel the Bus!— Mogire Jason (@mogirejason) February 17, 2018

Ata wewe husema 'My Fren' badala ya my friend. It's LD affairs— Kiuma (@isaackiuma) February 17, 2018

University of Eldoret @UoE_Main buses have distinct branding: UoE colors (blue, gold and magenta); UoE logo & motto ‘flame of knowledge and innovation’; parastatal blue number plate; ‘University Bus’ sign printed. See image. pic.twitter.com/ExkDn4w94V— UniversityofEldoret (@UoE_Main) February 18, 2018

As a comrade I wish to counter your allegations above...This is University Of Eldoret Bus.That is a random bus at your hometown.Your research is so limited my fren. pic.twitter.com/7fDnke9drC— THEE WISDOM SELLER™???????? (@ronniechirchir) February 18, 2018

Was passing through my TL and i saw your post. Either the roles of a VP have changed or i dont know them.— ODEMPO???? (@odempo_mzizi) February 17, 2018

Imagine if u were to call casually "Hallo! This is William. Am calling to inform u the word integrity is misspelled". Can u imagine what response u would receive? ????— Bennie Kiruja (@BKiruja) February 17, 2018

You just blew my mind.....your vocabulary included the word integrity?...but I'm willing to bet once you strung the words together...service- within -integrity...you almost fainted at the wheel, like a wild animal stunned by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle..????????— ÕHÑ (@onyimbo_h) February 18, 2018

The moment the government knows how to execute its functions with the right meaning of "Integrity".

Kenyans will know how to spell it— Kijana Stevie Nderi (@HEStevieNderi) February 18, 2018

