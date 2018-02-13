Fake news alert: President Uhuru secretly appoints three more Principal Secretaries

SUMMARY President Uhuru Kenyatta did not secretly appoint three more Principal Secretaries

Document doing rounds about the news was fake and unsigned

News that President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated an additional three Principal Secretaries is fake. An unsigned document made rounds on social media platforms claiming that President Uhuru nominated Ms. Mary Waithiegeni Chege, Zachariah Karenge Muigai, and Ronald Ndirangu Ndegwa to be members of the Nairobi Metropolitan Transport Authority Board.

News, as seen, stated that the head of public service Joseph Kinyua forwarded the three names top to the speaker Justin Muturi for approval by the National Assembly. ​





See Also: AG Githu Muigai resigns

The document dated February 6 has however been proved fake



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​