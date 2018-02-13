+ Post your Story

News
Fake news alert: President Uhuru secretly appoints three more Principal Secretaries
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 13, 2018 at 16:58 EAT
fake-news-alert-president-uhuru-secretly-appoints-three-more-principal-secretaries
President Uhuru Kenyatta [FILE IMAGE]
SUMMARY
  • President Uhuru Kenyatta did not secretly appoint three more Principal Secretaries
  • Document doing rounds about the news was fake and unsigned

News that President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated an additional three Principal Secretaries is fake. An unsigned document made rounds on social media platforms claiming that President Uhuru nominated Ms. Mary Waithiegeni Chege, Zachariah Karenge Muigai, and Ronald Ndirangu Ndegwa to be members of the Nairobi Metropolitan Transport Authority Board.

News, as seen, stated that the head of public service Joseph Kinyua forwarded the three names top to the speaker Justin Muturi for approval by the National Assembly.


See Also: AG Githu Muigai resigns

The document dated February 6 has however been proved fake

