generous-rift-leader-s-family-lives-in-difficult-conditions-abroad

A top official from a county in the North Rift is the talk of town. This is after reports emerged in a section of the media that the leader has neglected his wife and daughter, who live under very difficult conditions in one of the cities in the west.

The politician in question acknowledged in the popular publication that indeed the woman and young girl, who live in squalor in a hostel meant for homeless people are his family. ​

Now a section of county residents is wondering why the philanthropic politician who most of the time is seen dishing out money to villagers and helping children from needy backgrounds, cannot just man up and take responsibility of his family.

