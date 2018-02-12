+ Post your Story

Generous Rift leader's family lives in difficult conditions abroad
By The Grapevine | Updated Feb 12, 2018 at 09:03 EAT
A sad woman [PHOTO COURTESY]
SUMMARY
  • A North Rift leader has neglected his wife and daughter who live in difficult conditions in the west
  • The leader is known for his generosity to villagers and helping needy children 
  • The politician in question acknowledged in the popular publication that the woman and young girl are his family

A top official from a county in the North Rift is the talk of town. This is after reports emerged in a section of the media that the leader has neglected his wife and daughter, who live under very difficult conditions in one of the cities in the west.

The politician in question acknowledged in the popular publication that indeed the woman and young girl, who live in squalor in a hostel meant for homeless people are his family.

Now a section of county residents is wondering why the philanthropic politician who most of the time is seen dishing out money to villagers and helping children from needy backgrounds, cannot just man up and take responsibility of his family.

generous-rift-leader-s-family-lives-in-difficult-conditions-abroad

