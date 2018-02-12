+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
Kenya's top eight richest pastors and their net worth
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 12, 2018 at 10:51 EAT
kenya-s-top-eight-richest-pastors-and-their-net-worth
Kenya's richest pastors
SUMMARY
  • There are many denominations in Kenya and hence many places of worship
  • Some pastors who lead these places have wealth that makes their names appear next to those of reputable people in the society
  • Their wealth differs in amount but their lifestyles tell it all

Kenya allows freedom of worship to her citizens and this has led to numerous denominations in the country. These denominations have places of worship where different pastors take lead in directing worshippers to the right path. Following the rise of self-established houses of worship, many pastors have derived material wealth and have made it to the top cream of the society.

Although Kenyans do not have the privilege to know how much such pastors make, it is easy to estimate from the lives lived by their families, the posh cars they drive around and the estates they move into.

Having said this then, one can list among the top richest pastors in Kenya. These include;

See Also: Raila is a magician who ran out of lies and tricks- Mutahi Ngunyi

Prophet David Owuor

This man of God commands respect wherever he goes by his large entourage that accompanies his KSh 25 million worth Mercedes s500.

See Also: How president Uhuru should have dealt with Raila Odinga ‘swearing in’

Bishop Allan and Rev Kathy Kiuna 

This power couple has always made news on social media platforms after awing Kenyans with pictures of their flash lifestyle. Their home in Karen makes a statement by itself without adding to the fact that the Bishop is said to be planning to purchase a private plane, for easy ministry.

See Also: OPINION: Why Kenya should legalize same sex marriages

Rev Teresia Wairimu

This longtime serving Woman of God is the proprietor of the billions worth sanctuary in Karen which was opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta himself alongside Reverend Reinhard Bonnke. She is also behind the Faith Evangelistic Ministries Family Church which serves many worshippers.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru

The founder of Jesus is Alive Ministries, among Nairobi’s biggest churches, falls in this list too. The former Starehe Member of Parliament gave Kenyans a peak of her worth when she planned to construct a building worth millions along Haile Selassie Avenue in the CBD.

Pastor Thomas Wahome

Although not quite popular, this man of God, the founder of Helicopter ministries makes his statement by driving a range rover sports car and living in a house worth over Sh50 million. His wealth was revealed when his wife sued him for upkeep and demanded a whooping Sh 500,000 on a monthly basis.

Pastor Victor Kanyari

Kanyari once made news over his ‘panda mbegu’ saga where he was accused of selling miracles but that did not deter his work in the ministry. He has built multi-million palace along Kangundo road and recently treated Kenyans to a picture of himself with bundles of notes.

Bishop Mark Kariuki

A televangelist who has graced Kenyan screens for a while, the General Overseer of Deliverance Church Kenya has held top church positions in the church and lives a lavish life.

Brother Kamlesh Pattni


The list would be incomplete without Pattni, who converted into Christianity from Hindu before founding a church. Brother Pattni owns a chain of airport duty-free shops and has investments in Mombasa, Nairobi and in the Maasai Mara National Park.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Pastors
Kenya
Wealth
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
opinion-jubilee-government-is-kenya-s-cancer

Politics

OPINION: Jubilee government is Kenya's cancer

By Attorney JK Johnson | Sun 11 Feb 2018 01:28pm

canada-s-message-to-kenya-after-miguna-s-deportation

News

Canada’s message to Kenya after Miguna's deportation

By Wambui Mbuthia | Sat 10 Feb 2018 02:20pm

miguna-miguna-the-julius-malema-of-kenya

Politics

Miguna Miguna: The Julius Malema Of Kenya

By Charles Bazenga | Fri 09 Feb 2018 10:35am

More From This Author
raila-is-a-magician-who-ran-out-of-lies-and-tricks-mutahi-ngunyi

Politics

Raila is a magician who ran out of lies and tricks- Mutahi Ngunyi

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 12 Feb 2018 11:26am

kenya-s-top-eight-richest-pastors-and-their-net-worth

Lifestyle

Kenya's top eight richest pastors and their net worth

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 12 Feb 2018 10:51am

raila-is-too-humble-i-ll-do-better-than-him-miguna-says-days-after-deportation

Politics

Raila is too humble, I'll do better than him- Miguna says days after deportation

By Wambui Mbuthia | Mon 12 Feb 2018 10:45am

Popular Stories
raila-is-a-magician-who-ran-out-of-lies-and-tricks-mutahi-ngunyi

Politics

Raila is a magician who ran out of lies and tricks- Mutahi Ngunyi

By | Mon 12 Feb 2018 11:26am

kenya-s-top-eight-richest-pastors-and-their-net-worth

Lifestyle

Kenya's top eight richest pastors and their net worth

By | Mon 12 Feb 2018 10:51am

raila-is-too-humble-i-ll-do-better-than-him-miguna-says-days-after-deportation

Politics

Raila is too humble, I'll do better than him- Miguna says days after deportation

By | Mon 12 Feb 2018 10:45am

governor-is-not-our-alumni-uon-disowns-governor-s-degree

News

Governor is not our alumni- UoN disowns Governor's degree

By | Mon 12 Feb 2018 08:22am

stop-lying-to-kenyans-miguna-strikes-at-boni-khalwale

News

Stop lying to Kenyans- Miguna strikes at Boni Khalwale

By | Sun 11 Feb 2018 10:43am

canada-s-message-to-kenya-after-miguna-s-deportation

News

Canada’s message to Kenya after Miguna's deportation

By | Sat 10 Feb 2018 02:20pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki