SUMMARY Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement

NMG says that they have also reported the matter to the police

Nation Media Group (NMG) has apologized for erroneously publishing the death announcement of popular businessman Jimmy Wanjigi.



​

In the statement released on 7 February, NMG said that they have already taken action to the people responsible for the placement of the announcement.

See Also: Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement

NMG says that they have also reported the matter to the police.

“We refer to the publication of a death and funeral announcement of James Richard Wanjagi bearing the picture of Mr. Jimi Wanjigi that was erroneously published in the Daily Nation of February 7, 2018,” read part of the statement.





Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​