Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 07, 2018 at 10:07 EAT
Jimmy Wanjigi's
SUMMARY
  • Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement
  • NMG says that they have also reported the matter to the police

Nation Media Group (NMG) has apologized for erroneously publishing the death announcement of popular businessman Jimmy Wanjigi.


In the statement released on 7 February, NMG said that they have already taken action to the people responsible for the placement of the announcement.

See Also: Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement

NMG says that they have also reported the matter to the police.

“We refer to the publication of a death and funeral announcement of James Richard Wanjagi bearing the picture of Mr. Jimi Wanjigi that was erroneously published in the Daily Nation of February 7, 2018,” read part of the statement.


More From This Author
