Five Kenyans appointed to serve in World English Scrabble Players Association board

Scrabble Kenya president Limo Kipkemboi. [Courtesy, Standard]

Five Kenyans have been incorporated into the leadership of World English Scrabble Players Association (WESPA) following a formidable performance in a series of international assignments this year.

This year, Kenya finished third in a series of international assignments worldwide.

The five are Scrabble Kenya president Limo Kipkemboi, Muema Muumbi, Daniel Machanje, Chrispine Kennedy and Powell Cheruiyot.

Kipkemboi will serve in the Youth Scrabble Sub-Committee to be chaired by Tarik Pervex from Pakistani.

Other members of the committee are Karen Richards (Australia), Neetah Bhatia (India), Imeth De Silva (Sri Lanka) and Samuel Eromosele (Nigeria).

Muumbi (Muema) will serve in the Membership Affairs Committee, which has six members and to be chaired by Sudhir Kamar of India.

Other members include Peggy Fehily of Germany, Jennie Frizelle (Ireland), Tariq Pervez (Pakistani) and Will Anderson (United States of America).

Again Muumbi was tasked to chair the Rules Committee, which has another Kenyan Chrispine Kennedy as a member. Others are Evan Cohen Israel, Dipo Akanbi of Nigeria, Chris Lipe of USA and Siddharth Nithyanand of India.

On his part, Machanje (Daniel) will serve in the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee under the chairmanship of Tony Leah of Canada.

Other members are Amy Byrne of Scotland, Ike Obidike (South Africa), Wayne Kelly (England), Udayan Grover of India and Musa Olasupo (Nigeria).

Powell Cheruiyot is in the Virtual Scrabble Committee alongside chairman Hassan Hadi Khan of Pakistan, Kavindu Malawaraarachchi of Sri Lanka, Cesar Del Solar USA, Karen Richards of Australia, Madhav Kamath of India and Khaleel Adedeji of Nigeria.

Speaking after their appointment, Scrabble Kenya president Limo Kipkemboi said the inclusion of their members shows the confidence WESPA has in the Kenyan leadership.

“Our appointments show the confidence WESPA has in us as a federation here in Kenya as we extend our participation in international forums where we do well in the chase for top honours,” Kipkemboi told Standard Sports.

He said the new development open doors for Kenyan players and leaders to expose their talents in different parts of the world.

Kipkemboi said this allows them for more international friendlies besides giving the appointees opportunities to officiate in different parts of the world.

“We are now well recognised globally after we finished in the recent global championships. And it’ll allow us to have more engagements in international friendlies besides our appointees officiating in different countries across the globe,” said Kipkemboi.