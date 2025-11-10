Boost for Esports Kenya Ahead of Kenya Phygital Cup

Kenya national Esports president Ronny Lusigi (right) and player Barabara Maush in a past event. [ESports Federation of Kenya, Standard]

The Esports Kenya Federation has received a major boost ahead of the upcoming Kenya Phygital Cup after 82 Sports was unveiled as the official sponsor for the event set for December 6, 2025, at Jamhuri Primary School Astro Turf Grounds in Nairobi.

The sponsorship, worth Sh500,000, will cover tournament logistics, production, and prize rewards.

The winning team will take home Sh70,000, while the runners-up will pocket Sh30,000. In addition, the champions will earn a fully sponsored trip to Astana, Kazakhstan, to compete in the international Games of the Future tournament.

This will be the second edition of the Kenya Phygital Cup, following the inaugural tournament held in January 2025. The first winners represented Kenya in Abu Dhabi in July, where they reached the quarterfinals.

Phygital football blends traditional and virtual gaming. Teams play a 5v5 football match on the field before facing off in an esports match on PlayStation 5. The combined scores from both games decide the winner, making it a new and exciting sporting concept.

Speaking during the announcement, Joash Okuto, CEO of 82 Sports, said:

“At 82 Sports, we are deeply committed to promoting talent, environmental conservation, and community wellness through regular tournaments and grassroots initiatives. We believe the future of sports lies in innovation and inclusivity. Partnering with Esports Kenya Federation aligns with our vision to support emerging sporting experiences that engage youth both on the pitch and in the digital arena. The Phygital football embodies that balance perfectly.”

Esports Kenya Federation president Ronny Lusigi welcomed the partnership, saying:

“We are happy to welcome 82 Sports as our sponsors for this year’s edition. Their support demonstrates growing confidence in our federation as potential partners can be assured of transparency, accountability, and a return on investment.”

Former player Leone Mwaura, who represented Kenya in Abu Dhabi, added:

“Playing in Abu Dhabi on the global stage was amazing. Competing both physically and digitally tested our teamwork and adaptability. I’m excited that more Kenyan players now have the same opportunity through this upcoming tournament.”