5 dead, 15 injured in DRC bomb attack

A Congolese soldier at the last army checkpoint in Munigi, near Goma in the DRC on November 19, 2012. [AP photo]

At least five people have been killed and 15 others injured in a bomb attack at a church in the eastern city of Kasindi in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the border with Uganda.

According to an army spokesman who spoke to Reuters, the incident was likely a terrorist attack carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

ADF is a Ugandan militant group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

"Despite the security measures put in place, the first indications show that it is the ADF which is behind this bomb attack," Anthony Mualushay told Reuters.

ADF has, however, not claimed responsibility for the attack.