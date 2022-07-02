President Uhuru takes another dig at his deputy William Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta used an opportunity on Saturday to take a swipe at his deputy William Ruto, criticising his campaign promises.

Uhuru, while presiding over the National Council of Ushirika Day celebrations at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi on Saturday claimed some leaders had nothing to show for despite being in government for so long.

Although he did not directly mention Ruto’s name, the Head of State, commending Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya’s developments in the sector, asked what the DP, who once served as Agriculture minister had done.

“Munya has been here for three years and turned the sector around. What did those who were there for eight years do?” the president posed.

Kenyatta would again hit out at Ruto for publicly questioning and placing blame on some of his [Uhuru’s] decisions over the last five years.

“This person has for a job, but instead of performing it…he is all talk. Why didn’t he do the very things he is complaining about?” Kenyatta said.

The public display of disappointment and frustration between the duo is not new.

It recently played out again during the June 1, Madaraka day fete when the president snubbed Ruto, to openly campaign for Raila Odinga.

Ruto, who had arrived minutes before his boss, was denied a chance to address the public and left out of the event’s line-up.

In his welcoming remarks, Kenyatta did not also acknowledge the DP’s presence.

“Your Excellency Julius Maada, the President of Sierra Leone, and the first lady of Sierra Leone, Dr Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina - President of African Development Bank, honourable speakers, Your Ladyship the Chief Justice Martha Koome, all national leaders, fellow Kenyans, ladies and gentlemen, hamjambo (how are you)?,” he began.