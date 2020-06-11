×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Cytonn bleeds as key investors pull out funds

By Wainaina Wambu | October 1st 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Cytonn Investments CEO Edwin Dande during a media breakfast meeting in Nairobi, on Wednesday, September 30 2020, where he cleared the air on allegations by a section of media alleging bagging of investors' billions by the company with a promise of mega returns. [David Njaaga, Standard]

A number of investors have withdrawn cash from Cytonn Investments.

This comes as the real estate firm battles a backlash following revelations that it was unable to pay back matured claims on some of the more than ten funds it pools public money from.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Cytonn Investments Chief Executive Edwin Dande confirmed that they received withdrawal requests by some of clients.

But he insisted that the firm had “ample” liquidity for any investor who wanted their money back.  

Read More

“Of course we’ve seen an increase in withdrawals as this negative publicity continues,” Mr Dande said citing tight finances faced by the firm.

He declined to disclose the amount that had been withdrawn adding that it was “nothing to worry about.”

“I know the amount but its confidential nothing to worry about you’ll not hear any money market fund investor saying I can’t get my money,” said Dande.

Cytonn has come in the spotlight owing to a nasty legal battle with the Capital Markets Authority over one of its regulated funds, the Cytonn High Yield Fund (CHYF).

Dande said that Covid-19 had impacted some of their projects and they have had to restructure terms leading to the extension of maturity dates for investors.

He said that they embarked on mitigation measures such as phasing some of their projects and giving people paying for housing units flexible payment terms that are long term.

“Every real estate developer is dealing with those issues as long as you have good mitigation measures you will be fine but you have to explain yourself to investors and the public, in the same way, were doing,” said Dande.

He assured that Cytonn has invested in real estate projects in Karen and Kiambu where returns are good despite a slump in the property market.

Cytonn defended their business model which pool funds from the public and deploy the monies raised for investments mainly into real estate projects.

He said that a typical transaction happens where a person takes, for example, Sh100,000 to a bank and gets almost no returns and then Cytonn as a real estate borrows from the bank and has to pay high interests of between 14 - 18 per cent.

He said instead of this investors directly fund them and get the high returns.

“Our model structures out the banks, we’ve created investment vehicles whereby instead of you taking Sh100,000 to the bank and get nothing I just come directly to you and say give me and I’ll pay you14 to 18 per cent interest annually,” he said.

He added that it was difficult to attain an affordable housing agenda without raising money from the capital markets.

Related Topics
Cytonn Investments Edwin Dande Cytonn High Yield Fund
Share this story
Previous article
Mans seeks to drop his female identity
Next article
Governor Sospeter Ojaamong cites plot to fix him

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Five lies they told you about investment
Five lies they told you about investment

LATEST STORIES

Maraga’s Tano Tena gift for Uhuru — AG
Maraga’s Tano Tena gift for Uhuru — AG

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Cytonn bleeds as key investors pull out funds

Cytonn bleeds as key investors pull out funds
Wainaina Wambu 1 hour ago
Young innovators on a mission to fight crime

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime
Macharia Kamau 14 hours ago
Dealing with negative customer feedback

Dealing with negative customer feedback
Pauline Muindi 15 hours ago
How you can keep from falling into a debt trap

How you can keep from falling into a debt trap
Paul Kariuki 15 hours ago

Read More

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime

The Standard Insider

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime

Dealing with negative customer feedback

The Standard Insider

Dealing with negative customer feedback

Dealing with negative customer feedback

How you can keep from falling into a debt trap

The Standard Insider

How you can keep from falling into a debt trap

How you can keep from falling into a debt trap

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.