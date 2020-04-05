President Uhuru Kenyatta’s home in Ichaweri, Gatundu.

Speculation is rife that President Uhuru Kenyatta is constructing his retirement home in rural Ichaweri in Gatundu, Kiambu County. Uhuru’s second and final term ends in 2022. There was also extensive renovation to his other home in Caledonia along Dennis Pritt Road, next to State House Nairobi during his first term. But his ancestral home in Ichaweri village has been a beehive of activity as construction workers carry out extensive work. A new perimeter wall has already been erected around the first family’s home which has been under elite GSU guard since Uhuru’s father Jomo Kenyatta died in August 1978. The roads leading to the home have been busy with trucks delivering construction material in what is a daily spectacle to the locals. Last year, Kenyatta Road, the main road to the home off Thika Superhigway, was tarmacked and is being expanded, as are roads in various parts of Gatundu North and South. The Kenyattas live in Gatundu South. Their home is a highly fortified property shielding it from prying neighbours. An attempted entry by The Nairobian team was thwarted by the GSU officers who said they were under strict instructions to keep strangers at bay.

According to a family source, Uhuru’s supposed retirement home has been privately funded, unlike that of retired President Mwai Kibaki. The late President Daniel arap Moi retired to his Kabarak home, Nakuru County, while founding President Jomo Kenyatta preferred his Gatundu home , even with State House Nairobi at his disposal. The mansion’s construction began in 2018, and is protected by formidable barriers besides the 24-hour GSU security. Similarly, the road leading to its entrance and around the first family’s home is also being expanded to include a dedicated lane specifically for the mansion. From the few pictures we discreetly managed to take, mounds of soil scooped from the construction site was visible as were building stones and tonnes of ballast littering the compound.James Wanyoike, a neighbour of the Kenyatta’s and former chief told The Nairobian that there is construction work at Kenyattas home.

“The old fence is being replaced with a new one and people have been speculating it might be Uhuru’s retirement home because he is about to retire. I’m not sure if it’s true. But when a president is set to retire, he must have a retirement home in his rural area. Let us, however, wait and see,” said Wanyoike. Another villager told The Nairobian that construction has been going until late in the evenings. “Most of us love being his neighbour because he is a peoples person and easy to interact with,” he said. A family source added that founding President Jomo Kenyatta’s home in Ichaweri is also under renovation. Laxmanbhai and N.K Brothers Construction companies have been tasked with the duty of ensuring the fortress has a swimming pool, jacuzzi and other modern amenities.

Mwai Kibaki's house in Mweiga, Nyeri. It was built by the Government of Kenya.