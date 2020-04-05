Pandemic peaks in Nairobi, Mombasa and some towns

Covid 19 Time Series
SEE ALSO: How to maximise your potential in difficult timesThe study also predicts the rate of deaths from the disease to have peaked in August. “We estimate that both daily positive test detections and daily observed deaths attributed to Covid-19 across all of Kenya were peaking in early August 2020.” The study led by John Ojal of the Kenya Medical Research Institute also included the Director General of Health, Patrick Amoth, administrative secretaries at the ministry, Mercy Mwangangi and Rashid Aman as well as representatives from the Presidential Policy and Strategy Unit. The work also involved researchers from the University of Warwick, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of Oxford, all of UK, and Pwani University, Kenya. “Our prediction is that rates of new positive tests and deaths attributed to Covid-19 will enter a long-tailed decline from August 2020 onwards. It is also likely hospitalisation incidence will follow a similar trend to the infection and death rates,” says the report.
- Why too much TV, computer can weaken your child
SEE ALSO: Citizens must be involved in planning, building our cities“Despite this penetration, reported severe cases and deaths are low. Our analysis suggests the Covid-19 disease burden in Kenya may be far less than initially feared.” The authors say it is still a paradox why the high infection rates but less severe disease and deaths in Kenya and other African counties compared to Spain, UK and some US cities. “The reason for this apparently low level of Covid-19 disease in Kenya is unknown,” the teams says. While non-reporting, and a younger population, the team says are possibilities, they suggest the main reason may be some kind of population immunity against severe Covid-19 in Africa. “It seems likely that a significant factor in the epidemic resolving is through population immunity,” says the report.