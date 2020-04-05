';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Magadi may die in five years, warn experts

By Robert Kiplagat | September 4th 2020 at 10:00:00 GMT +0300

Environmental Complaints Committee officials assess gulleys at Emurtoto in Narok. [Robert Kiplagat, Standard]

Lake Magadi, the only source of soda ash in the country, is facing extinction in the next five years as human activities threaten it with siltation.

This is according to the National Environment and Complaints Committee (NECC), which went on a fact-finding mission on the degradation of the lake's five catchment areas in Narok County.

Committee Secretary John Chumo said unabated cultivation of catchment areas such as Nairagie-Enkare, Kormoto, Oloitip, Suswa and Oltapot has contributed to siltation in the lake situated 640 metres above sea level.

“The upper catchment areas are 2,000 metres above sea level, making the lake vulnerable to siltation due to soil deposits carried by River Kisamis downwards,” said Dr Chumo.

He said 30 per cent of Lake Magadi is already covered by silt and should siltation continue the lake will completely disappear in the next five years.

Chumo said the lake contributes over Sh5 billion annually in foreign exchange and supports the livelihoods of the local community.

Since 2005, however the lake has continued to dwindle due to siltation estimated at 8,000 tonnes on every rainy day.

Chumo urged the national government to engage the ministries of Environment, Lands, Water and Roads, the Kenya Water Towers Agency and the private sector in saving the lake.

Ezekiel Leposo, a resident of Nairege-Enkare, said flood waters has sunk huge holes and cracks in the villages.

“There is a huge crack where flood waters disappear underground. We never knew where the water ends up, only to learn that they flow all the way to Lake Magadi,” he said.

Related Topics
National Environment and Complaints Committee Lake Magadi
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Shock of teens secretly put on contraceptives

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Anxiety as Obado ouster bid hots up
Anxiety as Obado ouster bid hots up

CHECKPOINT

Read More

How you can tour around Kenya on a low budget

The Standard Insider

How you can tour around Kenya on a low budget

Jionee Kenya: How you can tour around Kenya on a low budget
Woman drowns while posing for photographs

The Standard Insider

Woman drowns while posing for photographs

Woman drowns while posing for photographs
What it takes to make money in a virtual concert

The Standard Insider

What it takes to make money in a virtual concert

What it takes to make money in a virtual concert
Flower farm yields to scent of real estate, shuts down

The Standard Insider

Flower farm yields to scent of real estate, shuts down

Magana farm yields to scent of real estate, shuts down
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.