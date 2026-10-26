Junior high students turn lessons into solar-powered car

It has not been easy to turn their theoretical lessons into practical action but at last it was achieved. The students knew it was just a matter of time before they achieved their long-desired dream.
They had not lost hope but patience, dedication and determination led their efforts to fruition, which was met with electric jubilation at the institution.
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