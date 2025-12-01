×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

China-backed Sing for Africa show spotlights emerging Kenyan musicians

By Xinhua | Dec. 1, 2025

Zhao Chengxin, director general of the Information Office of China's Hunan Provincial People's Government, speaks during the launching ceremony of the musical talent show ‘Sing for Africa’ in Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov 11, 2025. [Xinhua]

More than 500 young artists attended pre-auditions for Sing for Africa, a Chinese-sponsored musical talent show, on Sunday at the University of Nairobi, Kenya's oldest university.

The show was launched on November 12, 2025, by China's Hunan TV International in collaboration with a local media partner.

Contestants showcased skills in various genres, including urban hip-hop, neo-soul and rhythm and blues. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Among them, 22-year-old Edwin Muiruri performed a love ballad in his native dialect on Sunday, drawing attention with his guitar skills.

Muiruri, along with other early arrivals, sought a place in the highly competitive boys-only auditions. 

"Since my musical journey began at the age of five, I have never looked back. I will present a song that preaches the language of love," Muiruri said, praising the show for inspiring young people to embrace their continent and engage with other cultures, including China. 

Bernard Ngotho, deputy director for youth innovations and talent development at Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Creative Economy and Sports, speaks during the launching ceremony of the musical talent show ‘Sing for Africa’ in Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov 11, 2025. [Xinhua]

The show, designed to nurture young singers and strengthen Sino-African cultural ties, features open auditions, knockout rounds and a grand finale.

Beyond a top prize of one million Kenyan shillings (about 7,750 U.S. dollars), the winner will receive a music tour to China and a recording deal with leading producers. 

Dressed in flowing regalia, Jave Samson Mwavita arrived at the pre-audition venue, determined to impress the judges and advance to the next stage.

"This show is a bridge not only between Kenyans but also Africans and the people of China. It will open doors for artists through exchange programs between Africa and China," said the 29-year-old vocalist, songwriter and filmmaker. 

The show will expose local artists to Chinese culture, foster cross-cultural fusion, connect them with leading record labels, and propel them to new heights, he added. 

Inside the brightly lit studio, artists who excelled in the pre-auditions took turns delivering captivating performances. 

Sylvia Salu, a member of the judging panel, said the auditions offered a platform for upcoming artists to discover and showcase their talents and secure new revenue streams.

"There is a lot of musical talent in this country that has not received enough spotlight, and this audition provides a platform for those who have not had one," Salu said. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sing for Africa Musical Talent Show Kenya-China Ties Chinese Sponsored Musical Talent
.

Latest Stories

Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons
Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons
Sports
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
Landmark ruling upholds EACC's authority over integrity matters
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
China's investment cap leaves State grappling with two toll tariffs
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Family mourns father lured into war that became death sentence
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Family mourns father lured into war that became death sentence
How AI is supercharging digital Gender-Based Violence crisis in Kenya
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
How AI is supercharging digital Gender-Based Violence crisis in Kenya
Ruto, Oburu target MPs who backed opposition in by-elections
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Ruto, Oburu target MPs who backed opposition in by-elections
Why your land title may no longer secure you a loan
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Why your land title may no longer secure you a loan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved