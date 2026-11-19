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Kenya Prisons Pauline Itol spikes against KCB players Belinda Barasa and Debora Jesang of KCB during a past Kenya Volleyball Federation Women\'s National League match at the Kasarani Indoor Arena. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The wait is over for volleyball enthusiasts as the 2026-2027 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League serves off at the Nyayo Gymnasium.

With the opening leg running from today to Sunday, the spotlight will be on reigning champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and women’s powerhouse Kenya Pipeline as they begin the grueling journey to defend their crowns.

After years of knocking on the door and enduring agonising near-misses, KPA finally broke their duck last season to lift the elusive national gong after outlasting their challengers in a thrilling league run.

However, as it has been proven over the years that winning the title is often easier than defending it, the Dockers will leave nothing to chance as they seek to start their campaign positively.

They begin their quest against top-tier debutants Bunge Volleyball Club who earned a promotion after an impressive run in the lower tier. While Bunge arrive with carefree enthusiasm of underdogs, KPA will go into the duel determined to continue from where they left last season.

Establishing rhythm, cohesion and laying the marker early enough in the season will be key for the Dockers if they want to have a better chance at successfully defending their title.

In another top of the bill encounter, all eyes will be on last year’s wonderkids Chema Volleyball Club who will be hoping to continue living the fairytale after a stellar 2025-2026 season that saw them win silver in their debut season.

Chema took the National League by storm stunning giants along the way for an unforgettable podium finish. They will clash with their freshly promoted familiar foes Simlaw Seeds in their season opener. They will also be looking to prove that their success was not a fluke even with the changes in their technical bench following the departure of coach Jeremiah Mukopi.

Leonard Maina who previously served as an assistant coach under Mukopi will be under pressure to prove that he is the right man for the job.

Former champions Kenya Prisons will take on the National Youth Service (NYS) in the first game of the season. Wounded from previous failures to reach the final, the Warders will be out for a win as they look to try and reclaim their fading glory.

In the women’s title battle, holders Kenya Pipeline will begin their title defence against upcoming side Young Spikers.

The Oilers who retained their crown after an impressive 2025-2026 season are expected to have it easy against Young Spikers as they seek to bag their first win thanks to their championship pedigree.

They will be looking to use the clash to fine-tune their combinations and send an early warning to their local rivals.