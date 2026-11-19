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KCB forward George Ooro (centre) in action against Kabras Sugar. Kabras host KCB in Kenya Cup opener. [KCB Rugby Media]

Eight-time Kenya Cup champions KCB will begin their 2026-2027 campaign with a high-profile clash against defending champions Kabras Sugar at the ASK Showground in Kakamega on Saturday.

The opening fixture brings together two of the strongest teams in Kenyan rugby, with both sides eager to make an early statement in their quest for the league title.

Kabras will be targeting a sixth consecutive Kenya Cup crown, while KCB are determined to end a five-year wait for the trophy and reclaim their place at the top of Kenyan rugby.

Despite not making any new signings during the transfer period, Kabras remain upbeat about their chances of another successful campaign. The Kakamega-based side has retained its winning squad, with young and influential fly-half Eric Cantona the only notable departure.

Head coach Carlos Katywa believes his players have what it takes to maintain their dominance and extend their remarkable five-year winning run.

"We have a strong squad that understands what is expected of them. We have built a winning culture over the years, and our focus is to maintain that standard. We are confident in our preparations and believe we can extend our five-peat run,” said Katywa.

For KCB, the opening match offers an opportunity to show their title ambitions after an encouraging pre-season.

The bankers head into the new campaign on the back of winning the 43rd edition of the Impala Floodlit tournament in October. The Andrew Amonde-led side defeated Kenya Harlequin 47-7 in the final to claim their 11th Floodlit title.

They had earlier beaten Uganda's KCB Kobs 38-8 to win the inaugural Lionhearted Cup, further boosting confidence within the squad.

KCB have also strengthened their squad with several new signings as they seek to challenge for the league title.

The new arrivals include Nygel Amaitsa from Strathmore Leos, David Nyangige from Impala RFC, Benson Kihiti from Kenya Prisons, Collins Ngoko from MMUST, Innocent Indeche Murunda from Kisumu RFC and Samson Mapesa from Kisii RFC.

The club has also added Timfox Esikuri, Hillary Salano, Randy Wamah from Blak Blad, Churchill Otieno, Charles Osgood from Menengai Oilers and Bernard Anjonje.

Head coach Amonde believes the investment in the team, coupled with their preparations, has put KCB in a strong position ahead of the new season.

“The sponsor has made hefty investments in the team, and we now have so many talented players at our disposal. We have also had more than eight weeks to prepare for the Kenya Cup; therefore, the team is ready to compete against anyone. We believe this is our season to turn the tide and put KCB where it belongs,” said Amonde.

Captain Winston Macharia says the players are determined to carry their recent success into the league campaign and fight for the club's ninth Kenya Cup title.

"Winning the Floodlit tournament was a great boost for the team and has given us the confidence and motivation to push even harder. The boys are in high spirits, everyone is focused, and the squad's belief is strong. We want to build on this success, maintain our momentum and compete for the Kenya Cup title,” said Macharia.

KCB last won the Kenya Cup in 2021 after beating Kabras Sugar 28-25 in the final under former coach Curtis Olago.

Five years later, the bankers will be hoping to turn the page against the same opponents, although Kabras will be determined to protect their unbeaten run at the top of Kenyan rugby.