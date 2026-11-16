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AFC Leopards forward Musa Ceesay in action against Mombasa United on November 15, 2026. [AFC Leopards]

AFC Leopards moved to within a point of SportPesa Premier League leaders KCB after edging league debutants Mombasa United 1-0 at Embu Stadium on Sunday.

Musa Ceesay scored the decisive goal in the first half as Ingwe returned to winning ways and kept their title ambitions alive.

The victory lifted Fred Ambani's men to joint second with defending champions Gor Mahia on 13 points, just one behind KCB, who remain top with 14 points.

It was a timely response from Leopards, who had gone three matches without a win and were under pressure to get their campaign back on track.

Ceesay's goal proved enough to hand Ingwe their third victory of the season and extend their unbeaten run to seven matches, giving them renewed confidence as the race for the title begins to take shape.

For Mombasa United, the defeat was another setback in their difficult introduction to top-flight football.

The newcomers, popularly known as Sultans, remain at the bottom of the standings and are still searching for their first league victory.

Leopards will now turn their attention to maintaining their push for the top position, with the narrow gap separating the leading sides, leaving little room for dropped points.

At the summit, KCB were held to a goalless draw by Kakamega Homeboyz, missing an opportunity to increase their advantage over their closest challengers.

The bankers, however, maintained their position at the top with 14 points, while the draw extended Homeboyz's winless run to five matches.

Homeboyz continue to struggle in the lower half of the table as they search for a return to winning ways after a difficult start to the season.

In Murang'a, Mathare United returned to winning ways after beating Murang'a Seal 2-1 in an entertaining encounter.

Former AFC Leopards captain Victor Omune was the hero for the Slum Boys, scoring twice to secure all three points for David Ouma's charges.

Michael Owen had briefly brought Murang'a Seal level, but Omune's second goal ensured Mathare walked away with their second victory of the campaign.

The win lifted Mathare to 10th place with eight points and ended a run of consecutive defeats.

For Murang'a Seal, the loss was their third of the season and their first at home. It also ended their three-match unbeaten run, leaving Dennis Odhiambo's men with work to do as they seek to climb the standings.

Meanwhile, 2025 champions Kenya Police battled to a 2-1 victory over Posta Rangers at Police Sacco Stadium despite finishing the match with 10 men.

Nana Asante Kusi and Erick Zakayo scored in the first half to give Police control of the contest.

However, the hosts were forced to dig deep after defender Charles Ouma was sent off, allowing Posta to push forward in search of an equaliser.

Mark Shaban pulled one back for Rangers from the penalty spot, but Police held on to collect maximum points.