'Feudball' crisis: How Hussein fell out with Mariga

FKF president Hussein Mohammed, deputy president McDonald Mariga and NEC member Abdullah Yusuf at a past event in 2025. [FKF Media]

“I sought a partner whose passion matches my ambition, and that’s why I settled on Mariga,” said Hussein Mohammed, while unveiling former Harambee Stars captain McDonald Mariga as his running mate in the race for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency in October 2024.

The partnership appeared to have all the ingredients of a winning team. Mohammed brought administrative and commercial experience, while Mariga, the first Kenyan to win Uefa Champions League, carried the weight of a distinguished playing career and the appeal of a former international who understood the game.