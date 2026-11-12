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Kenyan future stars leave an indelible mark in Dakar

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Nov. 12, 2026
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Kenya’s Jeremy Rieck competes in men's 50m Butterfly. [NOC-Kenya]

Kenya’s next generation of sporting talent led by track prodigy Abigael Chepkirui continued to prove their mettle at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics Games.

Chepkirui’s silver medal display and a historic milestone in fencing by Aliyah Makena were proof that the future of Kenyan sports is bright.

At the Complex Iba Mar Diop Stadium, the heat was unforgiving but Chepkirui of Lemotit Athletics Club rose to the challenge in a fiercely contested women’s 1500m final.

She showcased her athletics prowess and tactical discipline across the first three laps running stride-for-stride with the leading pack.

It wasn’t until the final curve that Ethiopia’s Elisabet Amare launched a decisive kick to snatch gold in a time of 4:28.02, leaving Chepkirui to cross the finish line in 4:29.86 for a well-earned silver.

Eritrea’s Kanari Estifanos clocked 4:31.10 to grab bronze and complete an African onslaught.

Though she missed her gold medal target, Chepkirui was elated to have won silver saying that it was proof that she needed to work harder in readiness for future competitions.

"I am excited because I managed to get a silver medal here in Dakar even though I was aiming for a gold medal," Chepkirui said.

"This means I have to work extra hard in training when I go back home so that I can do better in the next event or competition."

Kenya's Aliyah Makena bouts with Astrid Bravo of Peru in women's Fencing. [NOC-Kenya]

While Chepkirui kept Kenya’s running tradition thriving, 15-year-old Makena was busy breaking new grounds at the Dakar Expo Centre.

Competing in the women’s individual epee, Makena became only the second Kenyan fencer to feature at an Olympic event following in the footsteps of pioneer Alexandria Ndolo.

Having taken up the sport less than two years ago, Makena braved a steep learning curve against seasoned opponents.

She launched her campaign against Estonia's Aleksandra Nikolajeva, where she suffered a 5-1 defeat. She subsequently lost 5-0 to Hungary's Lotti Horvath, 5-2 to South Africa's Nikita Venturas, 5-3 to Ivory Coast's Marie Kouassi, 5-0 to Ukraine's Francesca Aina and 5-3 to Peru's Astrid Bravo.

Undeterred by early setbacks, she fought her way into the direct-elimination round of 16 ultimately finishing 13th overall.

Makena revealed that competing in Dakar was an eye-opening experience for her going against seasoned fencers and also being exposed to new techniques. “The group stage was tough. Seeing opponents that I've never fenced, although I fenced a couple of times, most of them were quite new to me. Some techniques I wasn't ready for," Makena said.

A delighted Makena said she's glad to have played at the biggest stage of her level and also being part of Kenyan fencing history as a pioneer.

"If you had told me two years ago that I would be fencing, going to competitions outside Kenya and making it to the Olympics one day, I would have looked at you and called you a liar," she said.

"But here we are. I have accomplished my goal of making a statement outside because I feel like now, they know that there's Kenya and it's not only seniors but there are upcoming people,” she added.

Makena’s breakthrough performance also exposed the structural gaps back home with her coach Georgina Mukami underlining that there is urgent need for technical support, regular international exposure and basic infrastructure such as an aluminium piste.

"The biggest lesson I'm taking from here would be to remain consistent. Athletes back home need to get used to competing. Instead of our fencers coming to the field ready, they come to adjust, which is not such a good thing," Mukami said.

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Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics Games Kenyan Future Stars Aliyah Makena Lemotit Athletics Club
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