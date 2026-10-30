Bayern, Ajax set to light up Nairobi, but who bears the cost?

The prospect of watching European football giants Bayern Munich and Ajax at Kenya’s new Raila Odinga International Stadium promises a major sporting spectacle.
As preparations begin to gather pace for their January 5, 2027, exhibition match in Nairobi, heavy questions remain over the cost of staging the event and the long-term financial burden of the facility itself.
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