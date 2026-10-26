Kenya, Uganda use golf to woo tourists ahead of AFCON 2027

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Amb. Herbert Kiguli, Consul General of the Republic of Uganda in Mombasa, with some of the golfers who took part in the Uganda Kenya Coast Golf Open at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi, ahead of the Uganda Kenya Coast Tourism and Innovation Summit 2026 that is taking place on 26th and 27th October 2027 in Mombasa, Kenya. [Courtesy]

Kenya and Uganda are seeking to grow cross-border tourism through sporting events, with the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations offering an opportunity to attract visitors and boost business.

The push was showcased on October 24, when golfers from the two countries competed in the Uganda–Kenya Coast Open at Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County, ahead of the fifth Uganda–Kenya Coast Tourism and Innovation Summit in Mombasa.

Team Kenya won the contest, with Dr Wilson Miano taking the overall title. Rose Musau won the ladies’ category, while Kagwe Kibugu was named best man. Uganda’s Angelo Wasike claimed the overall gross title, according to the organisers.

Hosted by the Consulate General of the Republic of Uganda in Mombasa, the tournament included members of a Ugandan tourism trade delegation on a familiarisation visit to the Kenyan Coast.

The organisers see sporting events as a way to attract visitors who spend on accommodation, transport, food and other tourism services, while encouraging repeat travel between the neighbouring countries.

“Golf brings people to the Coast who stay longer, spend more and come back. Hosting Ugandan and Kenyan golfers on the same course shows what Vipingo Ridge and the Coast can offer as a golfing destination,” noted Sifa Dena, captain of Malindi Golf and Country Club and master of ceremonies at the tournament.

The initiative comes as Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania prepare to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is expected to draw football supporters and other visitors to the region.

The three countries have an opportunity to link the tournament with tourism packages that encourage fans to explore destinations beyond the host cities, extending the benefits of the competition to hotels, restaurants, transport operators and tour companies.

Kenya has used sporting events to promote itself as a destination. The 57th Magical Kenya Open, part of the DP World Tour, was held in February 2026, while campaigns linked to the Safari Rally have sought to attract regional motorsport fans.

Uganda has also used events such as the Rwenzori Marathon to attract international participants and visitors.

Ambassador Herbert Kiguli, Uganda’s Consul General in Mombasa, said sporting events could strengthen tourism links between the two countries.

“Every Ugandan golfer, runner or football fan who travels to Kenya, and every Kenyan who travels to Uganda, strengthens the regional integration that our two countries are working towards. With AFCON 2027 ahead, sports tourism is a product we must build together,” he said.

The fifth Uganda–Kenya Coast Tourism and Innovation Summit will take place on October 26–27 at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort and Spa in Mombasa under the theme, “Unlocking Tourism Opportunities: Resolving Policy Bottlenecks through Technology, Youth and Seamless Mobility across East Africa.”

Convened annually since 2022 by the Ugandan Consulate in Mombasa and tourism stakeholders from Uganda and the Kenyan Coast, the summit seeks to position the two destinations as complementary markets rather than competitors.

Delegates are expected to discuss cooperation in tourism, trade, investment and cultural exchange, with a focus on addressing policy barriers and using technology to improve mobility across East Africa.