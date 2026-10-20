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Young swimmers make waves at Nairobi Level 2 championships

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 20, 2026
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Peponi School’s Theo Bob-Jones competes in the 8-9 years 100m Short Course Butterfly category during the NCSA Level 2 Swimming Championships on October 19, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Young swimmers delivered sterling performances across  multiple age groups and disciplines as the Nairobi County Swimming Association (NCSA) Level 2 Swimming Championships showcased emerging talent, competitive depth and improved race timing at Kiota School along Dennis Pritt Road.

The three-day championship, held from October 16 to 18, 2026, attracted swimmers from clubs and schools across Nairobi, with Braeburn Swimming Club emerging as the leading force in the women’s standings while St Hannah’s Schools impressed in relay events and the younger age categories.

Braeburn topped the women’s medal standings with 20 gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals, underlining its strength across individual races. Sailfish Swim Club finished second with 11 gold, five silver and one bronze, followed by Seahorses Aquatic Centre with nine gold, four silver and nine bronze medals.

Kiota School collected six gold, three silver and three bronze medals, matching Peponi School’s six golds, although Peponi recorded one bronze.

Wave Gliders Swim Club won four gold, two silver and one bronze, while Poseidon Swimming Club secured four gold, one silver and three bronze. Kenton College also delivered a strong showing, collecting three gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

In the men’s category, Braeburn again led the standings with 14 gold, five silver and four bronze medals. St Hannah’s Schools followed with 10 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze, while Pro Swim Academy Kenya recorded nine gold, seven silver and five bronze medals. Seahorses Aquatic Centre secured seven gold, nine silver and three bronze medals.

Kenton's School Zahra Gitau competes in the 8-9 years, 4x50m Medley Relay category during the NCSA Level 2 Swimming Championships on October 19, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Hydra Aquatics Club claimed seven gold and two bronze medals, while Tidal Wave Swim Academy and Cavina School each collected six gold, two silver and one bronze. Frontal Wave and Sailfish Swim Clubs each recorded five gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Individual performances were equally impressive. In the women’s overall rankings, Mbogo Meysam of Braeburn led with 17 points, followed by Jasmine Okande of Rusinga Schools Swimming with 15 and Hope Ojee of St Christopher’s International with 13. Natalie Adera of Kianda School and Victoria Mutavi of Wave Gliders Swim Club each scored 11 points.

Among the men, Frederick Lutta of Cavina School topped the individual rankings with 15 points. Daniyal Nurani of Sailfish, Liam Akifuma of Lifetime Swim Club and Tunu Thairu of Little Fish Swim Club each collected 11 points.

The younger swimmers also demonstrated considerable promise. In the girls’ 10–11 category, Nia Nordstrom of Braeburn dominated with 21 individual points, ahead of Abigail Owino of Rusinga Schools with 12. Celani Gakenia of Seahorses, Kireth Singh of Kenton College and Michelle Mutheu of Wave Gliders each scored 10 points.

In the pool, St Hannah’s Schools underlined its relay strength by winning the girls’ 12–13 4x100-metre medley relay in 6:36.47, improving on the existing meet record of 6:47.50. Sailfish Swim Club won the boys’ 8–9 4x100-metre medley relay in 7:32.63, ahead of Little Fish and St Hannah’s.

A standout individual swim came from 10-year-old Matteo Mbogo of St Christopher’s International, who clocked 25:05.12 in the boys’ 10–11 1,500-metre freestyle, improving his entry time and achieving the Level 3 qualifying standard.

NCSA chairman Teddy Wamunyu hailed the event as a milestone, particularly because it tested the association’s new electronic timing equipment.

“The Level 2 gala was very well done, especially considering it was an inaugural gala to test our equipment. We are happy with the technology, and the talent displayed,” he said, noting that the impressive turnout demonstrated the sport’s growing popularity.

“Our standards have completely changed now that we have gone fully electronic. We are online throughout and have instant results. From now onwards, Nairobi is the place to go,” Wamunyu added.

He also called for transparent selection criteria and timely communication ahead of the Confederation Africaine de Natation (CANA) Zone 3 event scheduled for Nairobi.

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Related Topics

Swimming Championships Nairobi Swimming Championships. 2026 World School Games Swimming Championships Young Swimmers
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