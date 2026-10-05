Patrick Kanjuki raids the bar in Thika

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Wakili Golf Day fourth edition overall winner Patrick Kanjuki in action. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The Thika Sports Club roared to life as a stacked field of over 250 golfers descended on the fairways for the fourth edition of the Wakili Golf Day.

This is a premier legal fraternity tournament that blends high-stakes competition with professional networking.

First established in 2020, the tournament delivered its largest turnout yet, earning praise from legal leaders as one of the best-organised lawyers' golf events in the country.

The presentation gala began on a solemn note with a moment of silence observed in honour of the late advocate Wanjiru Elizabeth Wangui.

Playing off handicap 24, Patrick Kanjuki navigated the course to claim the overall victory, posting an impressive 40 stableford points.

Reflecting on his victory, despite an initial struggle on the green, Kanjuki praised his team and the atmosphere of the day.

"I credited my golf ball and playing partners after a difficult start, and I want to extend my sincere thanks to the organisers, sponsors, and all participants who made this day possible," Kanjuki said during the prize-giving ceremony.

John Murithi followed closely as overall runner-up, carding 39 stableford points off handicap 20.

Top division honours saw David Matano take the Division 1 Men title with 38 stableford points ahead of Sam Njenga, while TSC Lady captain Liz Mocheche claimed the Division 1 Ladies title with 36 stableford points over Wanjiku Njoroge.

In Division 2, Lawrence Ngamau edged out G.N. Kimani on a score of 37 stableford points, and Wanjiru Gathecha edged Maureen Wahome on 36 stableford points for the ladies' crown.

Division 3 titles went to Shaban and Agnes Kuria, both scoring 39 stableford points, with Albert Macharia and Teresa Muchiri securing runner-up spots.

Supplementary division titles were captured by Muhuri Njuguna with 40 stableford points and Josephine Githaiga with a stunning 42 stableford points, while Crispus Kanyi and Mary Mwangi took the respective runner-up honours.

Sponsor category top honours went to Wangoko Njoroge with a blistering 42 stableford points, closely followed by Mwangi Wahome and Njuguna Kamweti on 38 stableford points.

The juniors also made a strong showing, led by Junior Winner Moddo Charagu with 35 stableford points, runner-up Thuku Ndegwa with 33 stableford points, Jamie Gakobo in third, Nicholas Njoka in fourth, and Gianluca Mutegi capturing the Junior Sponsor title.