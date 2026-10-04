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Muthiga rules Vet memorial tourney

By Mose Sammy | Oct. 4, 2026
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Onassis Ndegwa in action on October 2, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

A studded field of over 150 golfers gathered on Friday at the Vet Labs Sports Club to pay tribute to the late Dr Francis Wahome, a distinguished and beloved figure in the game of golf, during the inaugural Dr Francis Wahome Memorial tournament.

The emotional yet celebratory event was spearheaded by Dr Wahome’s former clubmates, golf players, schoolmates, colleagues, and family. As their shared vision culminated in a remarkably well-attended memorial tournament aimed at celebrating his lasting legacy while raising funds for his children’s education.

There was fierce but friendly competition among the 156 active participants in the main draw, where Peter Muthiga delivered a masterclass performance off a handicap of 19, accumulating an outstanding 44 stableford points to claim the title.

In the Men’s category, Maurice Ochieng, playing off a handicap of 18 turned in a stellar 43 stableford points to secure the deserved victory. The battle for the top spot in the ladies’ category was equally tough, with Salome Ngeene, playing off a handicap of 49, capturing the first place with a similar score of 43 stableford points.

Demonstrating power off the tee, Onassis Ndegwa and Martha Mbote took home the Longest Drive titles in the men’s and ladies’ divisions, respectively.

Mark Karobia, one of the organisers, termed the inaugural memorial event a success.

“Dr Wahome was an incredible pillar both on and off the course, seeing over 150 golfers step up today is a true testament to the lives he touched,” said Karobia. “This tournament was born out of love by his friends, family, and colleagues, and to see it succeed so brilliantly is the greatest tribute we could ever offer to his legacy.”

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Related Topics

Vet Labs Sports Club Dr Francis Wahome Onassis Ndegwa Longest Drive Titles
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