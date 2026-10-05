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Song and dance as World Anti-Doping Agency boss comes calling

By Ochieng Oyugi | Oct. 5, 2026
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Traditional dancers welcome WADA President Witold Banka yesterday at JKIA. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka arrived yesterday to evaluate Kenya's ongoing reforms on anti-doping.

Banka, who arrived yesterday morning, is expected to review the anti-doping framework being put in place by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) to strengthen Kenya's relationship with WADA.

The Polish, who took over the helm at WADA in 2020 and is currently serving his final term, will also discuss and assess corrective audit measures following prior recommendations placed on Kenya by the global body last year.

"It's my first time in the country, Kenya, the home of champions. It's a beautiful nation."

"I hope the next two days will be fruitful as we dwell on issues meant to strengthen the fight against doping in the country," Banka said yesterday.

"We want all athletes, including Kenyan participants, to compete on a level playing field across the globe. I believe this is possible in Kenya with support of the State and Adak," Banka said.

In the course of his visit, Banka has planned a meet-up with Kenyan athletes to pick their views on the ongoing anti-doping reforms.

After establishing the current state of affairs, he will meet, share, and have further discussions with President William Ruto and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya to explore more ways in which to strengthen Kenya's fight against the doping menace.

Kenya was officially removed from WADA's compliance watchlist in March 2026 after the country successfully implemented key corrective actions and structural reforms through Adak.

In 2024, WADA had pointed out 35 critical gaps revolving around legislation, governance, operational independence, and testing that had put Adak's proficiency in disrepute.

In 2025, Kenya escaped Wada's non-compliance sanctions and was placed on the compliance watchlist with a strict deadline to correct the anomalies.

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Related Topics

World Anti-Doping Agency WADA President Witold Banka Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) Kenya Relations
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