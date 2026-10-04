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Police Bullets and Ulinzi Starlets maintain unbeaten run in WPL title battle

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Oct. 4, 2026
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Kibera Soccer Women’s Inviolata Mukoshi (left) battles for an aerial ball with Ulinzi Starlets’ Quinter Odhiambo during their FKF Women’s Premier League match at Ulinzi Sports Complex on October 3, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Reigning Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League (WPL) champions Kenya Police Bullets and their archrivals Ulinzi Starlets on Saturday won their respective matches to extend their winning streaks.

Bullets, who are keen to successfully defend their title, edged out debutants Shabana Starlets 2-1 in a tightly contested duel played at Police Sacco Stadium.

Lorna Nyarinda and Rebecca Okwaro were on target for the law enforcers with Sylvia Ondiba pulling one back for Shabana.

Ulinzi, on the other hand, had no regards for their guests Kibera Soccer Women thrashing them 6-1 at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

At the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homabay County, Gideon Starlets piled more pressure on struggling former champions Vihiga Queens as they routed them 3-0 to register their first win of the season.

The soldiers rallied from a goal down after Anna Arusi put Kibera Soccer in the lead in the 19th minute. The goal awakened the fighting spirits in the soldiers, who then dominated the duel, to take a 3-1 half-time lead thanks to goals from evergreen Saliya Rasoha, Sharline Nambengele and Velma Juma.

On resumption, Ulinzi Starlets continued to control the proceedings even as Kibera Soccer struggled to contain them.

Sherly Angachi made it 4-1 in the 69th minute with Juma netting her second in the 78th minute. Quinter Adhiambo’s 88th minute goal wrapped up the soldiers’ fruitful afternoon even as Kibera Soccer succumbed to their first defeat of the season.

Gideon Starlets, who escaped relegation last season, proved that they don’t want to be caught up in the battle for survival this season with a convincing win against Vihiga Queens.

A race from Vivian Otieno and a goal from Mercyline Wafula were enough to give Gideon Starlets maximum points and condemn Vihiga, who are yet to secure a point, to the bottom of the standings.

After yesterday’s encounters, Ulinzi maintained their second spot tied on nine points with defending champions Kenya Police, who top the table thanks to their superior goal difference. Kibera are third with six points. Shabana, Gideon Starlets and Kayole Starlet are fourth, fifth with four points but separated by the goal difference.

Today, Trinity Starlets, who are still chasing their first win points this season, will lock horns with newly promoted Elim White Ladies FC as they look to end their losing streak at Ndura Sports Complex, Kitale. Trinity, who were among frontrunners for last season’s title, are struggling to discover their winning ways after losing their first two encounters.

Bungoma Queens, who are yet to taste victory, will welcome Zetech University Sparks at the Sudi Stadium. While Bungoma will be out to secure their first maximum points, Sparks will be hoping to bounce back from last Monday’s 2-0 defeat to Police Bullets.

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Related Topics

FKF Women’s Premier League Kenya Police Bullets Ulinzi Starlets Shabana Starlets
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