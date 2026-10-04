Thunder shift focus to BAL 2027 after sealing historic three-peat

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Nairobi City Thunder players celebrate after a past league match. Thunder retained the league title on October 2, 2026. [Thunder Media]

For the last three seasons, Nairobi City Thunder have stood as an unrefuted colossus in Kenyan basketball. Yet, the just concluded 2026 Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Men’s Premier League final series demanded more than talent for it required pure grit.

Former champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) entered the best-of-five series not just wounded from their past defeats but also with fire in their eyes and a tactical plan designed to expose any hint of complacency.

It was not business as usual, Thunder were challenged, bruised and pushed into corners they hadn’t seen in over three years, proving that absolute dominance is not a gift but a brutal test of survival.

While the 3-0 sweep suggests a routine march to the throne, the scoreboard is not a perfect reflection of the final battle since Thunder had to fight tooth and nail against the desperate KPA who pushed them to the brink.

Right from game one at Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa, the Dockers meant business. They suffocated Thunder and capitalised on transition opportunities that left the champions six seconds away from a stunning defeat.

But pedigree is an invisible shield! With six seconds on the clock and the score at 59-56 in favour of KPA, Eugene Adera stepped up with his buzzer-beating three-pointer that ripped victory from the Dockers to force overtime. Thunder regained their footing to win the game 78-67.

Game two followed an agonisingly similar script as KPA surged ahead only to stall under the weight of pressure and allow Thunder to carry the day 72-63 and take a 2-0 advantage.

The defining moment of the series came on Friday night in game three at the Kasarani Indoor Arena. Stunned by a ferocious KPA opening salvo that saw them open a 12-point gap, Thunder looked vulnerable.

Their three-year unbeaten run also hung by the thread as they trailed the multiple league winners 27-18 by the end of the first quarter and 35-29 at half-time.

However, just like they did in game one and two KPA once again fumbled with their inability to land the killer blow evident for basketball enthusiasts at Kasarani to see.

They seemingly lacked the experience required to close out elite opponents and kill off the game. They watched helplessly as Thunder clawed back into the game through Garang Diing and Derrick Ogechi hence sealing a 74-70 comeback sweep to deny them the trophy for a third year in a row.

In game three, captain Tylor Ongwae who was also the series’ Most Valuable Player (MVP) led Thunder from the front knocking down a towering 24 points to anchor his side to the historic third consecutive title.

Ogechi, Adera and Ding complemented Ongwae’s effort with 13, 12 and 11 points respectively. Salimu Kisulu top scored for KPA with 17 points while captain Tobias Odhiambo Jshin Brownlee scored 13 and 12 points.

The intensity series was defined by teamwork as well as individual brilliance across the three games. For Thunder, Ongwae, Adera, Ogechi and Diing were nothing short of impressive as they fought gallantly to help their side win even when it seemed like the game was out of their hands.

Ongwae’s veteran composure, leadership and critical offensive and defensive display ensured that Thunder remained calm despite rising pressure.

Even though they lost and failed to recapture the title, KPA earned every ounce of respect for giving star-studded Thunder a run for their money.

The Dockers played with fearless speed on both ends of the court with the likes of Kisilu, Brownlee, Odhiambo and Jason Kesseng terrorizing them on the rim.

Though ultimately left heartbroken after surrendering their leads in all the games to crush to defeat, their outstanding display frequently caught Thunder flat-footed.

KPA’s relentless fight proved that they have narrowed competition at the top.

As the dust settles on the 2026 season and focus shifts to continental championships, Thunder head coach Bradley Ibs has his work cut out ahead of the 2027 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Thunder will launch their BAL quest at the East Division East Division which the country will host from November 17 to 22. While surviving KPA was a masterclass in mental toughness, a critical analysis of the final series is a wakeup call for Thunder who must shelve their celebrations and embark on preparations for BAL.

Throughout the series, Thunder repeatedly fell into deep early holes forcing them to stage second half comebacks, a vulnerability that continental powerhouses could ruthlessly exploit.

They will be looking to finally make the BAL play-offs after two failed attempts. Last year they fell short after finishing fifth.