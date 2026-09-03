McCarthy's Harambee Stars squad selection questioned again

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Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy. [FKF Media]

Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars squad has raised eyebrows, with the South African coach facing questions over the omission of several established players from his 38-man provisional team for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

While the return of captain Michael Olunga and defender Joseph Okumu has dominated attention, the absence of Poland-based defender Eric “Marcelo” Ouma, Moses Shumah (AmaZulu), AFC Leopards Tyson Otieno and Gor Mahia's Alpha Onyango has triggered debate among Kenyan football followers.

McCarthy unveiled his squad as Kenya prepares to open its PAMOJA 2027 qualifying campaign against Eritrea and Guinea.

Harambee Stars will host Eritrea at Nyayo National Stadium on September 26 before travelling to Conakry for their October 1st clash against Guinea. South Africa are also in Group D.

Kenya already has an automatic place at the 2027 Afcon as one of the three co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, but McCarthy is treating the qualifiers seriously as he looks to build a strong team ahead of the tournament.

The biggest question surrounding the squad is the omission of Shumah, who enjoyed a remarkable season in Zambia as well as Tyson Otieno who impressed with AFC Leopards throughout last campaign.

Shumah finished the 2025/26 Zambian Super League season as the top scorer with 21 goals while also collecting several individual awards. His performances earned him a move to South African side AmaZulu.

Despite his outstanding campaign, Shumah has once again been left out of McCarthy’s provisional squad, leaving many supporters questioning the decision.

Ouma, who has been a familiar figure in the national team, is another notable absentee after missing out on past assignments through injury. Onyango has also missed out as McCarthy begins to reshape the squad.

The omissions have also brought renewed attention to the issue of players who are unattached or have not been getting regular playing time at club level. Questions are being raised over whether players’ current club situations and match fitness influenced McCarthy’s decisions. Mohammed Bajaber and Austine Odhiambo are both unattached.

At the same time, the coach has rewarded three new faces with senior invitations.

Nairobi United midfielder Kevin Wangaya is among the biggest surprises. Wangaya impressed at the 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where he was named in the Group Stage Best XI.

His performances for Nairobi United have now earned him an opportunity to make the step up to the senior team.

English-based forward Louis Millard of Swindon Town has also received his first call-up, alongside Javan Ochieng, who plays for United States-based Hickory FC.

The inclusion of the three youngsters points to McCarthy’s desire to widen his options and introduce new players into the national team.

But the coach will have experienced leaders to help guide the new faces.

Olunga returns after missing about five months with a serious pelvic injury that ended his previous domestic season in Qatar. The Al-Arabi striker has already returned to action and scored a dramatic equaliser against his former club Al Duhail at the start of the new campaign a few days ago.

His return gives Kenya a proven goalscorer and restores the captain to the heart of the team.

Okumu is also back after a lengthy injury layoff. The Stade de Reims defender suffered a serious knee ligament injury in his club’s opening league match and was sidelined for about six months.

His return is equally important for McCarthy as he looks to build a reliable defence.