Standard Group launches live Radio commentary of EPL

Audio By Vocalize

Head of Radio News at Standard Group, Dalmas Sakari joined by singer Avril during launch of Live commentary of EPL on August 16, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Football fans have a new reason to tune in as The Standard Group PLC officially launched its live radio commentary of the English Premier League, positioning its stations as the home of top-flight English football action on radio.

The launch brought together football fans, presenters and entertainers at The Tunnel along Mombasa Road, where supporters gathered to watch the traditional season curtain-raiser, the FA Community Shield clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The event marked the beginning of Standard Group's new chapter in bringing live Premier League action closer to radio audiences through its stations, including Radio Maisha and Berur FM.

Radio Maisha presenters Shaffie Zele and Walter Kinjo joined fans at the Mombasa Road venue for the highly anticipated Community Shield encounter, creating an atmosphere that combined live football viewing, music, entertainment and fan interaction.

Singer Avril-Centre joins Radio Maisha and Berur presenters during launch of Live commentary of English Premier League on August 16, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The launch comes as millions of Kenyan football supporters prepare for another Premier League season, with the competition remaining one of the most followed sporting leagues in the country.

Through live radio commentary, fans will be able to follow matches even when they are away from television screens, making the service particularly valuable to motorists, workers, traders and other listeners who rely on radio for real-time updates.

The Community Shield provided a fitting curtain-raiser for the launch, bringing together Arsenal and Manchester City in a match traditionally played ahead of the Premier League season.

Fans at The Tunnel celebrated the occasion alongside Standard Group presenters, with the event featuring live entertainment and interactions before and during the match.

Singer Avril also joined the Radio Maisha and Berur FM teams in cutting a cake to mark the official launch of the Premier League radio partnership.

Radio Maisha presenters Walter Kinjo and Shaffie Zele during launch of live commentary of English Premier League on August 16, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The celebrations underscored the entertainment dimension of the new broadcast offering, with music, fan engagement and football combining to create an immersive experience for supporters.

The launch also signals Standard Group's intention to deepen its connection with Kenya's football audience by providing regular live coverage and commentary of Premier League matches.

For many supporters, radio remains an accessible and convenient way of following football, particularly when television viewing is not possible. Live commentary also allows listeners to experience the drama of goals, saves, tackles and key moments through the voices of experienced broadcasters.

The Standard Group's presenters will now play a central role in bringing the excitement of Premier League football to listeners throughout the season.

The Community Shield gathering at The Tunnel offered a glimpse of what fans can expect, with supporters cheering, debating and celebrating the game alongside radio personalities.

The Standard Group is promising fans a platform where football, entertainment and audience interaction come together.