David plot on Goliath's fall as Nyanza games start

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Ng'iya Girls hockey players celebrate after winning Nyanza Region hockey girls title, on March 15, 2025 in Migori. [File, Standard]

Defending champions Ng’iya Girls and St Mary’s School Yala will begin the defence of their Nyanza Region Secondary School basketball 3x3 titles next week when the Term Two Games tip off at Homa Bay High School.

The two powerhouses head into the regional championships carrying the weight of expectation after dominating last year's competition, but they know every team will be eager to stop their march to another title.

For Ng’iya Girls, the stakes are even higher. The Siaya County giants are not only the reigning Nyanza champions but also the East Africa secondary school basketball 3x3 champions.

Their target is to successfully defend the regional title, qualify for the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) National Games and earn another chance to defend their East Africa crown.

Ng’iya have been drawn in Group A alongside Kadika and Manga. On paper, the pool appears favourable for the champions, but coach Naftali Ambala insists that his players will not underestimate any opponent.

"We have prepared well because we know defending a title is always harder than winning it. Every team wants to beat the champions, so we have worked on our fitness, teamwork and decision-making. Our first target is to qualify from the group, defend the Nyanza title and then book a place at the national games," said Ambala.

He added that the team remains focused on completing the journey on their way to the East Africa Games.

"Our dream is to return to East Africa and defend the title we won. The girls understand the responsibility that comes with being champions and they are ready to give their best in every match."

While Ng’iya look to continue their dominance in the girls' competition, St Mary's School Yala will be seeking another successful title defence in the boys' event.

Yala headline Group A, where they will face Kisumu Boys and Ekenyero. Although the defending champions are favourites to progress, Kisumu Boys are expected to provide a stern challenge in what could decide the group winners.

The boys' competition promises several exciting battles across the four pools. Group B features Rapogi, Nyanchwa and Agoro Sare, while Group C has former giants Maseno School, Sawagongo and Nyamira Boys.

Group D brings together Kanga, Kisii School and Ringa, with every team hoping to secure one of the knockout places.

The girls' competition also promises fierce contests, with Group B featuring Katolo, Angela and Asumbi, while Barchando, Tuk Jowi and Gekano make up Group C. Nyakach, Nyabisase and Nyangajo complete the lineup in Group D.