Why we need to rethink sports sponsorship

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KCB Bank has spent more than two decades quietly building a sports portfolio across motorsport, golf, rugby, football, chess and volleyball. [File, Standard]

Corporate Kenya must stop treating our sport like a quarterly photo opportunity and start building decade-long partnerships, the way the world's smartest brands already do.

Corporate Kenya has a sponsorship problem, and it is not the size of the cheque. It is the length of the stay. Too many blue-chip companies treat sport like a flirtation. They arrive with fanfare, host a launch, hand over an oversized cardboard cheque for the photographers, and quietly drift away when the next financial year shifts priorities.

The federation is left orphaned. The athletes are left improvised. The fans are left wondering whether anything corporate Kenya says about youth, talent, and nation-building can be trusted beyond a single budget cycle.

This is the opposite of how serious sponsorship works anywhere else in the world. Rolex has been associated with golf since 1967 and with tennis since the 1970s. Emirates has been on the Arsenal shirt since 2006 and on the stadium itself for almost two decades. These are not transactions. They are inheritances. The brands have become inseparable from the sports they back, and the returns are so well established that they have their own line in annual reports.

The principle is simple, and it is the one Kenyan boardrooms keep missing. Sponsorship is a compounding asset. Brand recall, athlete loyalty, audience trust and pricing power all build slowly, the way interest builds in a long-term deposit.

Pull the money out at year three, and you forfeit the gains from years seven, ten, and twenty. The companies that dominate global consumer affection did not get there by being clever in any single campaign. They got there by refusing to leave.

The proof of concept is already on our own doorstep. KCB Bank has spent more than two decades quietly building a sports portfolio across motorsport, golf, rugby, football, chess and volleyball.

The bank stepped in when the Safari Rally was struck off the WRC calendar and stayed when others walked, then returned as a principal partner the moment the global championship came home.

They built the KCB Karen Masters and the KCB East Africa Golf Tour, turned the Lions Den at Ruaraka into a rugby cathedral producing generations of Shujaa players, and fielded a chess team that won Premier League titles while competitors did not even know the league existed. None of this happened in a year. It happened because somebody kept paying when the cameras were not rolling.

Compare that with the cautionary tales closer home. Kenyan Premier League clubs have wobbled within weeks of an anchor sponsor walking away. Rugby unions have lost entire preparation budgets overnight. The Kenya Cup recently marked its 55th anniversary without a title sponsor, in a country that produces world-class sevens players almost as a byproduct.

In athletics, the discipline that built Brand Kenya into a global property, local sponsorship typically arrives only after a runner has already conquered the world, while foreign brands quietly underwrite the lean years.

The rest of corporate Kenya must learn the same lesson before the runway closes. Afcon 2027 arrives on home soil in 18 months. The WRC Safari Rally keeps roaring through Naivasha. Women's leagues are scaling fast across volleyball, football and basketball. The sponsorship inventory available today, at accessible price points, will not be available at these prices in five years.

Rethinking sponsorship is not complicated. Pick one discipline you can credibly own for a decade. Refuse to disappear in lean seasons. Measure impact in young people reached and talent developed, not in logo placements counted. Treat sport as a category, not a charity.

Kenya has the athletes, the audiences and the appetite. What it still lacks in too many boardrooms is patience. Sustained sponsorship is unglamorous, disproportionately rewarded, and the closest thing corporate Kenya has to a guaranteed long-term brand asset. The whistle, for once, is not for the players. It is for the cheque-writers.