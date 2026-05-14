What registration of new motorsports body means for the sport in the country

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Motorsports Kenya Federation Interim Chairman Carl Tundo. [File, Standard

It’s a new dawn! Motorsports Kenya Federation (MKF) has finally been registered by the Sports Registrar as the legitimate motorsport governing body in the country.

This follows two factional battles that were recently struck off by the Sports Disputes Tribunal and the High Court, all in favour of MKF.

The official registration on Tuesday in Nairobi has been welcomed by many quarters and what does this mean to the sport in the country?

It signifies new hope. For over a decade, many feel the sport has been spiraling downwards. The game has been dwindling, save a lone the annual World Rally Championships leg- the Safari Rally, which is always supported by the government.

To many, there is hope that finally even the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) series will vroom back to its vibrant days.

The circuit has been lackluster in recent past, with speedsters like double continental champion Karan Patel, Pauline Shegu, Nikhil Sachania, Tinashe Gatimu among others opting to concentrate their forces on the African Rally Championship (ARC) this year due to uncertainty with the KNRC.

“This is a major milestone for the sport and for everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring reforms and order to motorsport governance in Kenya. It is now time to end the boardroom wrangles and join forces. There is much to do — for the children in the sport, for the young drivers and competitors who deserve a proper home, and for everyone who refuses to give up,” MKF Interim General Secretary Eric Bengi told Standard Sports.

The new registration implies the sport will now be mostly athlete centered. Most federations in the country are run by individuals who never played the game, but MKF is rewriting the rule book. The federation current officials are all active drivers, plying trade either in the Safari Rally, Rally Cross, KNRC or Classic Rally.

Having the likes of Bengi and multiple Safari Rally and KNRC champion Tundo (current MKF Interim Chairman) managing the game seems like the sport is in safe hands, as its only athletes who can best understand their own drawbacks in the trade.

Drivers being on the helm of the federation is a stimulus for multiple sponsorships. Most corporates work hand in hand with the speedsters who they support during international outings like the WRC Safari Rally and having one of their own in the MKF leadership management will be a great motivation for the private sectors to inject more support into the industry.

“We are now more motivated to leave the sport better than we found it,” Classic Rally legend Aslam Khan said.

His sentiments were further reiterated by Tundo: "The clubs spoke, the stakeholders spoke, the competitors spoke but development stalled, young talent was neglected, sponsors lost confidence and our international credibility suffered. This is now the time to take our sport to the next level.”

Going by the MKF empowerment philosophy, the new registration means there will be enough cake for everyone to share in the industry. All will benefit, from driver, navigator, marshal, mechanic, women, upcoming speed merchants.

“We know we will get it right with Motorsports Kenya, through transparent governance, accountability, and proper structures that benefit competitors, officials, clubs, sponsors, and most importantly the next generation coming into the sport,” Sangita Gohil, MKF Interim Treasurer said.

Following the successful registration, MKF's next plan of action will be to call for elections and align with the world motorsports governing body FIA.

"Elections will follow then. Membership will open to all clubs and stakeholders, and we are formally going to engage the world governing body that we are Kenya's rightful governing body. Kenya is one of the greatest motorsport nations in the world. The Safari Rally is legendary. We have the talent, the history and the passion to build something truly world class," Tundo said.

After elections and alignment by FIA, those on the helm of leadership should tackle the awaiting in-tray, with immediate focus on making the KNRC vibrant again so local drivers can be kept busy all throughout the season.

The management is now expected to work hand in hand with the govenment to ensure there is successful renewal of the WRC Safari Rally tenure, as currently the situation of the global leg is in limbo and this has even been complicated with FIA’s inclusion of Rally USA and Rally Scotland in next year’s WRC series.

In the recent past, the government and like-minded corporates have been pumping millions into the Talanta Motorsport Academy and in response to Baldev Charger’s sentiments that 'This is the time to nurture and discover our next golden generation in the game.