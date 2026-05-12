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LeBron's Lakers eliminated from NBA playoffs as Thunder seal sweep

By AFP | May. 12, 2026
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Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers during Round Two Game Four on May 11, 2026 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. [AFP]

The Oklahoma City Thunder swept the Los Angeles Lakers out of the NBA playoffs on Monday, winning 115-110 to wrap up a 4-0 series victory in what could turn out to be the final game of LeBron James' career.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points as the defending champion Thunder advanced to the Western Conference finals after sealing their second sweep of the postseason following a 4-0 first-round defeat of Phoenix.

Lakers star James, 41, is out of contract after this season and has not yet indicated whether he plans to return for a 24th campaign next term.

Oklahoma City will face either the San Antonio Spurs or Minnesota Timberwolves for a place in the NBA finals.

The Spurs and Timberwolves are tied at 2-2 in their best-of-seven semi-final series.

Monday's defeat marked the end of Lakers icon James' latest bid for a fifth NBA championship, sealing a disappointing end to his record 23rd season.

A star-studded Hollywood crowd including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Eddie Murphy flocked to courtside at the Crypto.com Arena to see if James could help the Lakers stave off elimination.

But James' 24 points and 12 rebounds were in vain as the Thunder kept their nerve to hold off a spirited second-half fightback by the Lakers.

All eyes are now on James to see whether the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and 22-time NBA All-Star will decide whether to prolong his glittering career.

James, who joined the Lakers in 2018 from Cleveland, will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and can listen to offers if he decides to keep playing.

Speculation has swirled over what James -- who has repeatedly said he wants to play on a team capable of challenging for championships -- will decide to do.

Some reports have indicated he is ready to extend with the Lakers, while others have suggested that he may consider heading elsewhere or decide to retire from the sport altogether.

The Lakers had looked in position to mount a serious title run during the final weeks of the regular season, going 15-2 in March after a string of superb performances from Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and James.

However, a long-term injury in early April suffered by Doncic -- who has not played at all during the postseason -- and an injury to Reaves left the Lakers short on firepower for much of the playoffs.

James produced a vintage display to lead the Lakers to a surprise 4-2 series win over the Houston Rockets in the first round, but even with Reaves back in the line-up, the 17-time NBA champions were convincingly beaten by Oklahoma City. 

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