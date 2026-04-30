Abuse of retired Bright 'too much', says Chelsea's Bompastor

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Chelsea players celebrate after the English Women's FA Cup final football match against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium, in north west London, on May 18, 2025. [AFP]

Chelsea women's boss Sonia Bompastor said retired Blues captain Millie Bright should be celebrated after the former England defender revealed the mental struggles caused by the abuse she has faced.

Bright announced her decision to retire on Wednesday, with three games still remaining in Chelsea's season across all competitions.

The 32-year-old said she had been "playing injured for the last six years".

But Bright also revealed she had lost herself "as a person" over the past year due to the mental toll of abuse.

Bright withdrew from the England squad that went on to successfully defend their title at last year's European Championships in Switzerland, a decision she said at the time was based on the preservation of both her physical and mental health.

"The amount of abuse I have dealt with has been too much to handle," she told the BBC.

"I think over the past year I have lost myself as a person, and it has taken me a long time to rebuild myself."

Bright was part of the England side that won their first major tournament in the women's game at Euro 2022 and captained the Lionesses to the World Cup final a year later.

At club level, she was a stalwart of Chelsea's dominant era, winning eight Women's Super League titles, six FA Cups and four League Cups.

"She always put the team first. She was always ready, willing to play, to help the team," said Bompastor.

"The abuse was just too much. She doesn't deserve that at all, and I think everyone should be thinking about her and celebrating her and recognising how good she was as a player, and as a person, and everything she brought to the women's game in England."

Bright last featured for Chelsea in February.

Bompastor explained the defender had "tried everything" to see out the season, adding: "It's a little bit sad, but I think she has done and given everything."